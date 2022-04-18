ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Dawson breaks her silence as fans react to her devastating miscarriage announcement

By Oliver Grady
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE Dawson has spoken out after being overwhelmed by messages from fans following her miscarriage announcement.

The reality star, 29, opened up about the devastating loss earlier today and said she is mentally drained after a "tough week".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYwoq_0fD1twLC00
Charlotte thanks fans for their support after her miscarriage announcement Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42B9Kj_0fD1twLC00
Charlotte ,with son Noah, lost the baby she was expecting last week Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFXIb_0fD1twLC00
Charlotte shared this post to instagram today Credit: INSTAGRAM

As fans flooded her with support, she posted an update thanking them for their well wishes.

Charlotte shared a collage of photos of 14 month old son Noah and wrote on the snaps: "Thank you so much for all your love and messages. MY DMs are flooded with love, I promise to get back to you all soon. But please know your messages are everything. So grateful for every single one of you. Love you all xxx"

Her message came hours after she made the devastating announcement that she had lost the baby she was carrying.

Taking to Instagram earlier, she wrote: "Hi my darlings, I finally feel ready to post this.. I mean I don’t know when there is a good time to post this.

"It’s been an extremely tough week mentally but also obviously physically… I am heartbroken beyond words.. and I know I’m never quiet on here, & always so open and honest with you guys so it’s been a shock to you all."

The TV favourite, who worried fans last week after she quit social media, said she thrilled to find out that she and fiancé Matthew Sarsfield were expecting another baby and for son Noah to have sibling.

Charlotte explained that she found out she was pregnant on Mother's Day and only told her close friends and family.

"I keep getting lots & lots of messages worrying about us all, asking why I’m being quiet & if Noah is ok.. Noah is absolutely fine.. he’s amazing," she continued.

"I’m the one that’s not ok.. unfortunately I’ve suffered with a miscarriage.

"Obviously our families & close friends have known about me being pregnant, but didn’t announce anything until I got further down the line.. I was so excited to share our happy news with you all.

"Noah’s little brother or little sister, as you can imagine Matthew & I were absolutely over the moon our little family was going to be growing.

"I also found out on mother’s day which was just so special. But sometimes it’s just not meant to be, I really thought it was but it just wasn’t this time."

The Ex On The Beach star also hit back at cruel trolls who have bombarded her with vile messages about her parenting skills.

She went on: "Miscarriages are so common & not spoke about enough.

"We are so heartbroken right now have no words 💔 and just don’t feel Upto posting being my happy silly self right now.. also please can people stop sending Matthew & I nasty messages about our parenting skills.

"I clearly show and say far too much, we are bloody good parents and Noah is so loved and is our life.

"And these horrible forums talking about us, these trolls are just awful but they won’t win.. 🤬 any nasty vile comments I get on here about this you will be getting blocked and reported.

"Thank you for all your love & support always, I don’t ever want to let go of Noah.. 💔 I feel so lucky to have Noah, one day we will get our rainbow baby.. 🌈❤️."

It comes after Charlotte sparked concern after she quit social media last week.

At the time she told fans that she had received some "awful news" just days after her son Noah fell ill.

After going offline, Charlotte returned to the social media platform to tell fans: "Receiving so many messages asking why I've been quiet and is Noah OK.

"Noah is absolutely fine, he's amazing.

"It's me that's not OK. We have had some awful news and just trying to come to terms with it.

"Will be back soon. Love you all."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7FS0_0fD1twLC00
Charlotte's announcement last week that she was taking a break from social media sparked concern Credit: Instagram

