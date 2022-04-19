ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Best Ice Cream Parlor In Texas

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Summer is right around the corner and that can mean only one thing — ice cream! Love Food compiled a list of the best ice cream parlors in every state . Here's what the food site said about its list:

With so many excellent ice cream shops in America, you’re spoiled for choice deciding where to get a sweet treat. To help, we searched for the best in every state in terms of flavours and customer reviews. From old-fashioned parlours to farm shops, this lot were a scoop above the rest.

In Texas , the best ice cream parlor is Lick Honest Ice Creams . Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Regulars at Lick Honest Ice Creams on Lamar Boulevard are big fans of both the ice cream and staff. The scoops such as Coffee with Cream and Roasted Beets with Fresh Mint are smooth, creamy and not too sweet. It also has great vegan options and everything, including the waffles cones, is handmade. The people are friendly, laid-back and helpful.

There are three Lick Honest Ice Creams locations in Austin and three in San Antonio.

To read the full list of the best ice cream parlors in every state, click here .

Dallas, TX
