Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne, Alysha Clark working way back from injuries

Holiday's high ceiling: The Bucks lost Khris Middleton to a knee injury in Game 2's loss to the Bulls. With Milwaukee missing this key playmaker for at least the next few weeks, it's important to note Jrue Holiday has seen his usage rate -- an estimate of team plays consumed by a player -- spike by a team-high 4.8% with Middleton off the floor this season. In regards to Holiday's traditional splits regarding his teammate, he's slashed for 17.3 points, 6.9 assists, and five rebounds while sharing the floor with Middleton this season, while he's leaped to superstar levels with 23.6/8.4/4/9 with his teammate off the court this season. With this in mind, Holiday is a DFS building block and savvy target for player props and single-game parlays.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO