ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is The Best Ice Cream Parlor In Arizona

By Dani Medina
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyIQ6_0fD1qGt500
Photo: Getty Images

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Summer is right around the corner and that can mean only one thing — ice cream! Love Food compiled a list of the best ice cream parlors in every state . Here's what the food site said about its list:

With so many excellent ice cream shops in America, you’re spoiled for choice deciding where to get a sweet treat. To help, we searched for the best in every state in terms of flavours and customer reviews. From old-fashioned parlours to farm shops, this lot were a scoop above the rest.

In Arizona , the best ice cream parlor is Sweet Republic in Scottsdale. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

This massively-loved ice cream shop gets incredible press and reviews, and was awarded a James Beard entrepreneur fellowship. People compliment the smooth and delicious ice creams such as Salted Butter Caramel Swirl and Belgian Chocolate; the light and refreshing sorbets which include Strawberry and Coconut; and the s’mores sundae. There's a second location in Phoenix.

Sweet Republic is located at 9160 E Shea Blvd #105 in Scottsdale.

To read the full list of the best ice cream parlors in every state, click here .

Comments / 2

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Phoenix may not be on your radar as a city to get some great Mexican food, but think again. These popular Mexican restaurants in Phoenix tend to be more on the casual side and many of them are family owned. The incredible food represents many different regions in Mexico to show just how diverse the country is. Be sure to pair your meal with a margarita to really get the full experience.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa bakery sells banana bread every Tuesday for a unique reason

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every Tuesday, Sassy’s Cafe & Bakery in Mesa sells banana bread for a good cause and a particular reason. Their banana bread is named after one of their employees, Hannah Blair, who has Down Syndrome. The banana bread is called Hannah Banana Bread and is sold every Tuesday. It has become a fun project for the bakery because not only do they get to honor an employee, but the proceeds from the banana bread go right to charity. Owners Melody and Geoff Larsen involve Hannah in the process of picking the charity each week, and this week she chose a Down Syndrome charity.
MESA, AZ
princesspinkygirl.com

Caramel Pretzel Ice Cream

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Our Caramel Pretzel Ice Cream is the easiest way to make the most delicious frozen dessert at home without the need for any special equipment or an ice cream maker. This simple no-churn ice cream recipe can be prepared in under 15 minutes using only 4 ingredients; you will love every lick of this summer sweet treat!
FOOD & DRINKS
KTAR.com

Chicken chain Birdcall to open coop on Scottsdale in 2 weeks

PHOENIX – Chicken-sandwich chain Birdcall officially joins the Arizona fast-food landscape in two weeks with a grand opening in Scottsdale. Birdcall’s first restaurant outside of Colorado starts serving up lunch and dinner at Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road on May 2. Daily hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Greyson F

New Burger Joint is Loaded with Bacon, Shakes, and Cocktails

A new hamburger restaurant is about to open.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. A new restaurant has made its way south from Idaho and landed smack in the heart of Phoenix. And this new restaurant isn’t like other freshly opened eateries. Here, it’s all about going big on flavor and giving guests a tasty, mouth-watering dining experience that’s packed with dripping sauces, flavorful sliders, and beverages that take decorations to the next level.
PHOENIX, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Chef Bobby Flay Looking to Open His Burger Restaurant in Town.

Bobby Flay wants to bring his burger recipes to you.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Few celebrity chefs have the same kind of name recognition as Bobby Flay. He has become a mainstay on Food Network, appearing in well over a dozen various productions, including Iron Chef: America, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, and Boy Meets Grill. In addition to his television shows, Bobby Flay has an assortment of books under his name as well, including Bobby Flay’s Burgers, Fries and Shakes, and Bobby Flay’s Barbeque Addiction. All of this combines to make him an A-list celebrity chef. And now, he's eyeing metro Phoenix as a destination for one of his restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Parlor#Ice Creams#Flavours#Food Drink#Love Food#Belgian Chocolate
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is For Adventurous Eaters

While some fast-food chains continue to fire shots in the chicken-sandwich wars, others simply prefer to sit out the fight and come up with elaborate new ways to keep their customers' attention. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is not known for the former strategy, preferring to lean on...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
Mashed

This Fan-Favorite Arby's Deal Is Back On The Menu

Arby's has a catchphrase that's short, simple, and to the point: "We have the meats." And though the chain is known for its cold cut sandwiches, it actually does have more meats on the menu than just deli turkey, roast beef, and ham. In fact, it just brought back Arby's boneless wings, which were tested in December of 2020, and debuted as a limited-time menu option in October of 2021.
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
491
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy