Varsity baseball recap: Notre Dame-Green Pond remains unbeaten with a rout of Allentown Central Catholic

Jackson Shollenberger hit a grand slam and knocked in five runs overall and Collin Quintano homered and scored three times as Notre Dame-Green Pond stayed unbeaten Monday with a 13-3 nonleague rout of visiting Allentown Central Catholic.

The Crusaders only led 3-2 entering the bottom of the fourth when they scored four runs and tacked on three more in both the fifth and sixth.

Logan Castellano had two hits, including a triple, and Matt Benolken had two hits and scored three runs.

Ben Moyzan and Zach Rodgers combined for a three-hitter. Moyzan walked four and struck out seven in five innings of work. Jake Barto doubled in a run for the Vikings (4-4).

The victory was one of two for Notre Dame on Monday as teams scrambled to beat the rare mid-April Nor’easter that could affect games scheduled for Tuesday.

Notre Dame also beat Catasauqua 12-2 in five innings. Ben Gagnon had an RBI double and Moyzan hit a two-run home run to give the Crusaders a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Notre Dame finished the day 9-0, while Catty fell to 4-7.

COLONIAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Saucon Valley 7, Salisbury 2

Rocky Viscito and Cole Hubert combined on a 5-hitter with seven strikeouts and nine different Panthers had hits in a 13-hit attack as the Panthers improved to 4-2 with their third straight win. Erik Smith had three hits and Liam Buck and Viscito had two apiece for Saucon. Jake Klotz and Joe DiRusso knocked in two runs apiece. Matt Nunez and Brady Leiner knocked in runs for the Falcons (5-4).

Saucon Valley 3, Bangor 1

The Panthers got two hits and two RBIs from Jacob Albert at the plate and six strong innings from him on the mound in getting its second win of the day. Albert allowed four hits, walked two and struck out six.

EPC BASEBALL

Bethlehem Catholic 7, Northampton 6

The Golden Hawks were able to survive six errors and a pair of home runs and four RBIs by the Konkrete Kids’ Nate DeRoja to post an EPC road victory. Becahi broke a 6-6 tie to take the lead in the top of the fourth inning and held on thanks to the pitching of Beckham McNally and Caden Deegan. Eric Wert had two hits, scored a run, and knocked in one for the Golden Hawks (4-5, 4-3 EPC).

Pleasant Valley 5, Nazareth 2

Jack Smale walked three times, had a hit, and scored a pair of runs and Austin Ratti collected three RBIs as the Bears won for the sixth time in their last seven games and improved to 8-2. Ben Mostosky went the distance with a 4-hitter, struck out eight and walked one.

COLONIAL LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Notre Dame-GP 8, Catasauqua 7

Grace Perna homered, Hannah Lilly and Megan Shields each had three hits and Claire Ceraul knocked in three runs as the Crusaders outlasted the host Rough Riders in a slugfest that featured 26 hits. Jane Armbruster and Sophia Becker each knocked in three runs for Catty and Delaney Troxell tripled and scored three runs.

Saucon Valley 18, Salisbury 7

Emily Trudiak had five hits and four RBIs, while Emma Rudolph, Jenny Barbera, Kelli Boyle and Mallory Brown all had two hits and combined for six RBIs as the Panthers got their first win of the season after suffering five losses. The Falcons lost for the seventh straight and fell to 2-8.

POSTPONEMENTS

The much-anticipated EPC softball battle of the unbeatens between Bethlehem Catholic and Northampton was postponed by the inclement weather and moved to 4 p.m. Friday.

Pen Argyl’s baseball and softball games at Southern Lehigh were both postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday. The softball game will be played at 3:45 p.m. and the baseball contest has been reset for 7 p.m. at Limeport Stadium.

