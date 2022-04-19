ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The Most Surprising Drive-Thru Restaurants In Arizona

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tired of ordering burgers and fries through the drive-thru? Good news: There's more than just fast food you can get from your car.

Love Food compiled a list of the most surprising drive-thrus in every state . Here's what the food site said about its list:

What could be more classic Americana than a drive-thru restaurant? How about one shaped like a doughnut? Or a drive-in diner where burgers are delivered to your car by servers on roller skates? The first drive-thru is believed to be Red's Giant Hamburg, which opened in Springfield, Missouri, in 1947 along Route 66. The legacy lives on in these charming drive-thru and drive-in restaurants across the US

In Arizona , there are a couple of surprising drive-thrus. There's Salad and Go with several locations throughout the state. Here's what Love Food said about it:

This mini-chain was founded in Phoenix, Arizona to solve many motorists' dilemma of how to eat healthily on the road. Quirky Salad and Go takes a different approach to drive-thru food with boxes that burst with colour and flavour, using ingredients like smoked corn and pico de gallo (fresh tomato salsa). If you're up early, grab a breakfast burrito – the traditional with eggs, potatoes, bacon, cheese and salsa is a hit.

There's also Sa Bai Modern Thai in Phoenix:

Thai cooking this good would be impressive anywhere. When it's a low-key joint with a small drive-up window, it feels all the more special. Atchara ‘Holly’ Willis, from Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, runs Sa Bai Modern Thai – which also offers delivery and dine-in – with husband Eric. Fans love the fact you can get gluten-free sauces and the noodle dishes, from pad Thai to slurpable soups, are regularly praised. There’s a second Phoenix location and one in Tempe too.

To read the full list of the most surprising drive-thrus in every state, click here .

