This Is The Best Sports Bar In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

If you're a big sports fan, there's nothing better than watching the big game at your local sports bar, cheering on your favorite team with fellow fans — or rivals.

Love Food compiled a list of the best sports bars in every state . Here's what the food site said about its list:

Amazing bar food, even better drink deals, with plenty of beer options, friendly servers and zero pretense. Yes, we’re describing sports bars, the unsung, often dive-ish, heroes of America. Other than a stadium, they’re the most fun place you can be on game day. It's a big weekend for sports fans, so head down to your favourite spot for some food, drink and a slice of the action. Here's our pick from every US state.

In Arizona , the best sports bar is CAPS Sports Grill in Phoenix. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

If wings are your go-to game day dish, check out CAPS Sports Grill in Phoenix. It serves what customers describe as the best wings they’ve ever had. Bone-in, grilled and re-tossed in house sauce is recommended. But there are so many options such as boneless, deep-fried, sauce on the side and “sloppy” with sauce poured on top – not to mention the sheer quantity of dressings you can choose between such as sweet barbecue, honey mustard and fiery lime.

CAPS Sports Grill is located at 1721 W Rose Garden Ln. in Phoenix.

