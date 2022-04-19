ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bulls looking to rebound in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks

By Jackie Kostek
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCo8Q_0fD1oGO900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXJIY_0fD1oGO900
Bulls looking to rebound in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks 01:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bulls may be down 1-0 to the Milwaukee Bucks, but they've already got a dub to start this week.

They'll pick 18th in this year's draft after winning a coin flip tiebreaker with the T-Wolves. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek on a Bulls team trying to rebound Wednesday in game two.

"I don't think we're down on ourselves. I don't think we're taking a moral victory from it by any means. I think we're in a good spot," said Alex Caruso.

The Bulls not planning to make any major adjustments ahead of Game two, focusing on details and hoping to get into shooting rhythm after the Big Three shot just 21 of 71 from the field.

"The focus to me for our team should not be on shooting the ball. We have to live with good shots. Once the ball leaves a player's hands, that's out of everybody's control. I hope they all go in but it can't be about that," added coach Billy Donovan.

Donovan said what it should be about is getting back in transition quicker, blocking, rebounding and not taking bad fouls. Donovan is aware though of the playoff learning curve with several players getting postseason for the first time.

"You know, this is what you work hard for all season. But when you're a kid, you watch NBA playoffs and this is the moment you live for so we all have worked our whole lives to be here so we're going to compete, play hard, whatever that looks like," added Coby White.

About the Bucks, Billy Donovan said they are battle tested and that's something the Bulls need to learn about quickly. Donovan said that comes from getting comfortable with being uncomfortable.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Is Shocked By Kevin Durant Tonight

The NBA world can’t seem to believe what it’s seeing from the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Wednesday evening. Durant, arguably the best player in the world, has been frustrated by the Celtics’ pressure defense in Game 2 of the first round series. The Nets superstar has turned the ball over five times, while making just four shots from the field.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Coby White
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Bulls#The Milwaukee Bucks#The T Wolves#Cbs 2
fadeawayworld.net

DeMar DeRozan Responds To Charles Barkley Asking Him To Teach Young NBA Players To Not Rely On Three Pointers: “I Hope They’re Watching. I’m Trying To Master It. I’m Trying To Keep The 2-Pointer Alive.”

DeMar DeRozan has found a new lease on life in the NBA this last season. DeRozan had spent 3 seasons in San Antonio, where his career stalled, as he wasn't surrounded by All-Star and championship-caliber talent. While DeRozan was playing well, his play has gotten better playing with some great players since joining the Chicago Bulls. And last night, he had an incredible performance to help win Game 2.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy