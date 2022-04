EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are searching for a missing woman, last seen Sunday night at her home in Ewa Beach. Lylia Capati, 74, is considered to be at-risk because she suffers from dementia and may be disoriented and unable to find her way home, HPD said. She was last seen Sunday around 7:30 p.m. at home in Ewa Beach. A specific address was not given.

EWA BEACH, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO