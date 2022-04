Arkansas baseball will go after its seventh straight win and 14th straight in nonconference play on Wednesday. The Diamond Hogs and Arkansas State are scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch from Baum-Walker Stadium. Brady Slavens led the Razorbacks to an easy 10-1 win in the first of the two-game set on Tuesday. Slavens went 4 for 5 with a grand slam and Robert Moore added a two-run shot of his own. The game is penultimate nonconference game in Fayetteville this season. Arkansas hosts Missouri State on May 3. The only other nonconference game is a make-up against Central Arkansas at Dickey-Stephens...

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO