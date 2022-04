CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s a look at some of the area’s best boys track performances of the last weekend. Shackelford set the state’s longest jump at 23 feet, 4 inches, breaking the Lorain County meet record set by his brother Jacob in 2019. He won the 100 with a meet-tying 10.66, before winning the 200 in 22.70. He anchored the Keystone 4x100 as well. The relay set a new meet record, taking first with a 43.55.

LORAIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO