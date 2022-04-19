ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Charlie Kolar scouting report

By Natalie Miller
 3 days ago
An athletic pass-catcher with a massive frame, Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar brings and impressive combination of physical traits to the 2022 NFL draft class.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cylcones’ talented tight end prospect:

Vitals

Height: 6-6

Weight: 252

Class: Redshirt Senior

Strengths

Kolar has ideal measurements for the tight end position, and excellent athleticism to go with them. He translated those traits into excellent production during his three years as a starter for the Cyclones. His 2021 season was his best yet, tallying 62 receptions for over 750 yards, along with six touchdowns. Kolar was the second-leading receiver on an offense that heavily relied on him as a vertical threat.

As a pass catcher, Kolar excels at working himself between the middle of the field and exploding at the second level, using his long body and arms to box out defenders and haul in any throw with his huge catch radius. Contested catches are rarely an issue for Kolar, as he typically has the ideal catch point while using his frame to block the defender from the football.

When he gets into the open field, Kolar has a surprising second gear that can propel him past trailing coverage. He always seems to lumber forward, either keeping balance through contact, or stumbling for the extra yardage that his longer frame allows. His leaping ability makes him a consistent red-zone threat, allowing him to set up camp in the middle of the field, and out jump any defender to the football. He should find similar success at the next level, with even more touchdowns than he had in college.

As a blocker, there’s a lot of room for improvement, but Kolar doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s especially helpful on downfield blocks, where he can reach and run with defensive backs, driving them away from the ball-carrier.

Weaknesses

While Kolar is an athletically gifted receiver, his stiffness in his routes is concerning, and limits the kinds of formations you can put him in right away. He won’t be ideal for any sort of in-breaking route, as he tiptoes into his steps at times. He can be slow to flip to the ball, and he isn’t convincing enough when hitting his breaks. Kolar will benefit from NFL coaching that can refine his route-running ability, making his movements more fluid and natural to him.

Kolar will need to improve his play strength and blocking, as he seemed timid in both the run game and at the top of his routes. He’ll need to add some weight, and put some more energy into using his physical assets in finishing, both on contested deep balls and locking defenders out in the run game.

Projection

Kolar’s ideal measurements and playmaking ability should allow him to make an immediate impact at the next level, but he’s far from a complete player right now. He’ll be tempting as a red-zone and midfield target, and has the physical traits to develop into a dominant offensive weapon in the future if he improves the lacking areas of his game. There should be a run on tight ends in the middle rounds, and Kolar should be right in the thick of it.

