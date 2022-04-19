ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Campaign Finance: rinse, repeat, repeat

By Michael Bersin
showmeprogress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC201444 04/17/2022 Legal Missouri 2022 ARB Holdings LLC 825 Maryville Centre Drive Suite 300 Town and Country MO 63017 4/15/2022 $10,000.00. C201444 04/17/2022 Legal Missouri 2022 Hub Inc 1675 Fenpark Drive...

showmeprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Fenton, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Arb Holdings Llc#C201444 04 17 2022#Fenpark Drive
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Is Sullivan repeating its mistake?

It took years of effort and a last-minute $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, but at long last, construction is underway for expansion of the Sullivan County Jail at Blountville. But is Sullivan County repeating an error of the past by failing to provide for sufficient new cells?...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
People

Florida Governor Wants Legislators to End Disney World's Longstanding Privileges

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to give Walt Disney World, the place "where dreams come true," what he thinks is a necessary — but already controversial — wake-up call. DeSantis asked state lawmakers Tuesday to consider ending a deal between Disney World and Florida that since 1967 gives the company special privileges, including tax exemptions and certain autonomies like providing its own fire, police and other services such as building and maintaining roads, The New York Times reports.
FLORIDA STATE
morningbrew.com

Florida legislature passes bill to revoke Disney World’s special tax district

Florida’s GOP-controlled legislature passed a bill that revokes Disney’s ability to basically self-govern its theme park. The bill will now head to Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk, where he’s expected to sign it—and in doing so, fully obliterate the Timon and Pumbaa-level bond that Florida and Disney had long enjoyed.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Florida Legislature Approves DeSantis’ Congressional Map Amid Protests

The Florida legislature approved a new congressional map submitted by the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis that is slated to give Republicans a significant advantage over Democrats in upcoming congressional elections and has been criticized for targeting Black representation in the state’s politics. [. READ:. Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Florida’s DeSantis takes his fight with Disney to the next level

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis initially called the state legislature into special session for a deeply unfortunate reason. The Republican governor demanded that lawmakers turn over the redistricting powers to him, so that he could carve up districts with large Black populations and give the GOP a larger partisan advantage through brazen gerrymandering.
FLORIDA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy