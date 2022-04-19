ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why diet drinks make you gain more weight

By Knowridge
 3 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from Johns Hopkins found that overweight and obese adults who drink diet beverages take in more calories from solid foods—especially snacks—than those who drink sugary beverages.

The findings raise questions about using diet drinks for weight control in heavier adults.

Excess weight can raise your risk for many health problems, including type 2 diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

Many people use diet drinks to help control their weight. But studies of how these beverages affect weight control have had mixed results.

In the study, the team examined the link between diet drinks and calories in nearly 24,000 adults.

They found that about 10% of healthy-weight adults drank diet beverages, compared to about 20% of overweight and obese adults.

Healthy-weight adults who drank diet beverages ate less food and fewer total calories on a typical day than those who drank sugared beverages.

Among adults who were overweight or obese, total calorie intake was similar to those who drank diet or sugary beverages. Heavier adults who drank diet beverages tended to eat more calories in the form of solid foods.

Taking a look at solid-food intake, the scientists found that obese adults who consumed diet drinks ate significantly more calories per day in salty snacks and sweet snacks than those who drank sugared beverages.

The results suggest that overweight and obese adults looking to lose or maintain their weight—who have already made the switch from sugary to diet beverages—may need to look carefully at other components of their solid-food diet.

Future studies might test whether diet drinks help healthy-weight adults maintain their weight.

The research was conducted by Dr. Sara N. Bleich et al.

If you care about weight loss, please read studies about fasting diets that could boost your heart health, weight loss, and how to drink water to lose weight.

For more information about weight loss, please see recent studies about best cheeses to improve diabetes and lose weight, and results showing avoid these 5 mistakes if you want to lose weight effectively.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
