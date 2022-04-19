ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Man accused of shooting police officer arrested in Scottsdale

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavila says last year’s active monsoon is now playing a significant role in fire activity this year. Mask mandate for travelers no longer in effect after federal judge shoots down ruling. Updated: 2 hours ago....

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan arrested in Prescott Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last week helped him hide from police and tried to destroy cellphones used by him, according to court documents. Nicole Montalbano, 33, was arrested at her Prescott Valley home last weekend and is currently in jail with no bond.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer Thursday morning near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley. Officers have identified the gunman as Nicholas Cody Cowan. Investigators found his car, a blue Prius in the area of 5th Avenue and Greenway. Aerials showed dozens of tactical officers searching the north Phoenix neighborhood for Cowan, but have since left the area. He is described as a white man, 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and 215 pounds. Cowan was seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black shorts. He has tattoos on his neck and could be possibly bleeding. They are asking anyone who sees Cowan to call 911 immediately and not approach him. A “blue alert” was issued for him around 3:55 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of shooting Phoenix officer taken into custody after 80-hour manhunt

PHOENIX — A man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer on Thursday has been taken into custody after a manhunt that spanned around 80 hours, authorities said. Nicholas Cody Cowan was taken into custody in Scottsdale near 66th Street and Osborn Road on Sunday evening after law enforcement received a tip about his location, Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said in a press conference.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Prescott, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Domestic Violence#Cdc#Fugitive#Prescott National Forest#The Crooks Fire
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

Arizona prisoner to be put to death by lethal injection or gas chamber

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Arizona remains on track to use the death penalty for the first time in nearly eight years. The condemned prisoner is being given the option of being put to death by the gas chamber. Clarence Dixon’s warrant for execution sets a Thursday deadline for deciding whether he will be put to death with an injection of pentobarbital or with hydrogen cyanide gas. Lethal injection is the default method if Dixon doesn’t make a choice.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
AZFamily

Police say man who shot Phoenix officer in custody after hours-long standoff at Scottsdale home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. DPS officials confirm that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after authorities tracked him down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Local and federal authorities have been looking for him since Cowan opened fire at the Marathon gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads on Thursday. Police say during an exchange of gunfire, Cowan shot a Phoenix police officer.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Suspect who allegedly shot Phoenix officer in custody after three-day manhunt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After a three-day manhunt, Phoenix police have taken the suspect accused of shooting a Phoenix officer on Thursday into custody, according to officials. SWAT officers in armored vehicles surrounded an apartment complex near 66th Street and Osborn Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. After hours of negotiations...
PHOENIX, AZ
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy