ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

BREAKING NEWS: Crooks Fire burning in Prescott National Forest

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavila says last year’s active monsoon is now playing a significant role in fire activity this year. Mask mandate for travelers no longer in effect after federal judge shoots down ruling. Updated: 2 hours...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan arrested in Prescott Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last week helped him hide from police and tried to destroy cellphones used by him, according to court documents. Nicole Montalbano, 33, was arrested at her Prescott Valley home last weekend and is currently in jail with no bond.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man accused of shooting Phoenix officer arrested after standoff at Scottsdale home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams confirmed that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after officers from multiple departments tracked Cowan down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Evacuations are underway as wildfire burns near Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of homes near Prescott have been evacuated as a new wildfire burns in the Prescott National Forest. The Crooks Fire was first spotted around 10 a.m. on Monday about 10 miles south of Prescott. Forest officials say the flames are burning through brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer. Fire crews attacked the flames from the air and the ground but so far, there’s zero containment. Smoke can be seen in various areas in the High Country, including Chino Valley, Mayer and Prescott Valley. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 homes were evacuated in the Mountain Pine Acres area. An evacuation center has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Crooks Fire near Prescott spreads to over 2,000 acres; homes threatened

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly three days later, firefighters are battling windy weather and the flames of the Crooks Fire 11 miles south of Prescott. According to the Prescott National Forest website, the fire is up to 2,356 acres on Thursday afternoon. Officials say strong winds pushed the fire in all directions and have forced many residents to evacuate. There is zero containment.
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Prescott, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
ABC 15 News

National Guard pilot, family loses home in Tunnel Fire

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — “This is my home; these are my friends. This is my family,” says Trevor Cooper. Flagstaff, Arizona. It's where Cooper has called home since high school. "Selfless,” says Jennifer Brown. “He has been in the military ever since I've known him, he's done multiple tours."
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescott National Forest#Shooting#Crooks#Domestic Violence#Fire Burning#Cdc
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12 News

Yup, that is a javelina in a car. Welcome to Arizona.

PHOENIX — It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke. "So a javelina jumps into a car..." But, believe it or not, this really happened. And there are photos to prove it. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office recently posted about the incident on Facebook and it's quite the tale.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy