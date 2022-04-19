BREAKING NEWS: Crooks Fire burning in Prescott National Forest

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of homes near Prescott have been evacuated as a new wildfire burns in the Prescott National Forest. The Crooks Fire was first spotted around 10 a.m. on Monday about 10 miles south of Prescott. Forest officials say the flames are burning through brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer. Fire crews attacked the flames from the air and the ground but so far, there’s zero containment. Smoke can be seen in various areas in the High Country, including Chino Valley, Mayer and Prescott Valley. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 homes were evacuated in the Mountain Pine Acres area. An evacuation center has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO