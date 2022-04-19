ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting suspect Nicholas Cowan's ex-girlfriend speaks out

KOLD-TV

Man accused of shooting Phoenix officer arrested after standoff at Scottsdale home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams confirmed that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after officers from multiple departments tracked Cowan down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
The Independent

Videos show murdering mother’s acting to cover up son’s death

Police bodycam footage shows the chilling moment the mother of murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi denies knowing what happened to her little boy, just hours after her boyfriend dumped her son’s body in a river.Angharad Williamson, 31, who with John Cole, 40, and a teenager, has been found guilty of murdering Logan, appears hysterical when officers first enter the family’s flat in Bridgend.Williamson, who is wearing an oversized Captain America t-shirt and black shorts and has dyed bright pink hair, demands to see Logan and shouts: “Why aren’t I allowed to see my biological son?”In a later clip, she said: “It’s...
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
AZFamily

Arizona prisoner to be put to death by lethal injection or gas chamber

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Arizona remains on track to use the death penalty for the first time in nearly eight years. The condemned prisoner is being given the option of being put to death by the gas chamber. Clarence Dixon’s warrant for execution sets a Thursday deadline for deciding whether he will be put to death with an injection of pentobarbital or with hydrogen cyanide gas. Lethal injection is the default method if Dixon doesn’t make a choice.
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
