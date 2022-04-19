Photos: Bob Odenkirk honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Bob Odenkirk has discussed the heart attack he suffered on the set of Better Call Saul in July last year.In Tuesday’s episode of ITV’s Lorraine (22 March), Odenkirk, 59, said: “I had a heart attack. I had some plaque break off and block the artery, and they [Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn] were right there.“They came over, didn’t know what to do but screamed their heads off, and then the medic showed up and performed CPR. Thank God, very lucky, very lucky.”Odenkirk previously said that the automated defibrillator used by the show’s medic failed to bring his pulse back...
Comments / 0