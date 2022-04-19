Commissioner Joel Killion hired as Bailey town manager

Joel Killion is sworn in as Bailey's town manager moments after resigning from the Bailey Board of Commissioners on Monday night. Mayor Pro Tem Allen Daniels officiated the ceremony.

BAILEY — A commissioner resigned Monday night to accept employment as town manager.

Joel Killion, commissioner for nearly four years, stepped down as an elected official and became the town manager at the same time. The board announced the move after a closed session at the end of its regular monthly meeting.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with the board," Killion said, adding he agreed to the position to help bring stability to town hall.

Killion's annual salary will be $65,000.

The board appointed Walter Wells, chairman of the town's planning board, to Killion's vacated seat.

Wells will take office next month, allowing him to chair a final planning board meeting.

No word was given on who would replace Wells on the planning board.

Appointed to the town board in 2018, Killion won election in 2019.

While on the board, Killion served as police commissioner. He's credited with making improvements to the department.

"I feel we're leaving the police department in good shape," Killion said.

Killion's last official vote as commissioner was to hire a police investigator.

The board approved the employment — pending background check and drug screening — of Steven Howell, a 13-year deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and an investigator with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for eight years.

The board set Howell's wage at $18 an hour.

When campaigning in 2019, Killion said the best way to get the state moratorium on new sewer capacity lifted is to continue the work started with the Upper Coastal Plains Council of Governments, the N.C. Rural Water Association and other agencies to keep applying for all relevant grants.

“It will take time and it won’t be easy, but Bailey is worth it,” Killion said at the time.

A Wilson native, Killion worked as a marketing director and information technology manager and has an associate degree from Wilson Community College.

Married with four children, Killion said he most enjoys Bailey’s quiet and friendly atmosphere where folks wave at each other and help one another.

Killion starts his new job Friday.