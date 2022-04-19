ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey, NC

Commissioner Joel Killion hired as Bailey town manager

By By Lindell J. Kay
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQDGQ_0fD1bOGu00
Joel Killion is sworn in as Bailey's town manager moments after resigning from the Bailey Board of Commissioners on Monday night. Mayor Pro Tem Allen Daniels officiated the ceremony.

BAILEY — A commissioner resigned Monday night to accept employment as town manager.

Joel Killion, commissioner for nearly four years, stepped down as an elected official and became the town manager at the same time. The board announced the move after a closed session at the end of its regular monthly meeting.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with the board," Killion said, adding he agreed to the position to help bring stability to town hall.

Killion's annual salary will be $65,000.

The board appointed Walter Wells, chairman of the town's planning board, to Killion's vacated seat.

Wells will take office next month, allowing him to chair a final planning board meeting.

No word was given on who would replace Wells on the planning board.

Appointed to the town board in 2018, Killion won election in 2019.

While on the board, Killion served as police commissioner. He's credited with making improvements to the department.

"I feel we're leaving the police department in good shape," Killion said.

Killion's last official vote as commissioner was to hire a police investigator.

The board approved the employment — pending background check and drug screening — of Steven Howell, a 13-year deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and an investigator with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for eight years.

The board set Howell's wage at $18 an hour.

When campaigning in 2019, Killion said the best way to get the state moratorium on new sewer capacity lifted is to continue the work started with the Upper Coastal Plains Council of Governments, the N.C. Rural Water Association and other agencies to keep applying for all relevant grants.

“It will take time and it won’t be easy, but Bailey is worth it,” Killion said at the time.

A Wilson native, Killion worked as a marketing director and information technology manager and has an associate degree from Wilson Community College.

Married with four children, Killion said he most enjoys Bailey’s quiet and friendly atmosphere where folks wave at each other and help one another.

Killion starts his new job Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley to Hold Fulton Town Hall Meeting

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will address citizens in the Fulton area on Thursday, March 31st at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Itawamba County Courthouse located at 201 West Main Street in Fulton. The purpose of this meeting with Commissioner Presley is to discuss public utility service, high-speed internet service, cellular phone service, among other issues.
FULTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bailey, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Complaint filed against Cawthorn by fired staffer

Saying in a leaked recording that “we all want the ultimate goal of him never serving again,” Lisa Wiggins, a former caseworker and campaign aide to Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-Henderson) has filed an employment-related campaign against the embattled congressman. “What he’s done to me was illegal, morally wrong,...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Spring Hope, NC
601
Followers
281
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

113 N. Ash St. Spring Hope, North Carolina 27882 252-265-8117

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy