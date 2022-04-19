Chiefs notebook: Offseason workouts begin in aftermath of Tyreek Hill trade

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after scoring on a 64-yard pass during the second half of a Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 23 in Kansas City, Missouri. Associated Press

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes felt a similar reaction to all Kansas City fans following one of the biggest moves in franchise history.

When contract negotiations went south and Tyreek Hill’s team was given the green light to seek trades, Mahomes was stunned.

“Obviously my initial reaction was a little bit of shock,” Mahomes told reporters Monday as the team virtually began its offseason workout program. “Even though you knew that this was a possibility, just playing with a guy you’ve played with and built a friendship with over the last six years, it definitely way something that … you didn’t want him just to leave more for the … just being able to hang out in the locker room and do that stuff than the actual on-the-field stuff.”

Chiefs brass kept their stars in the loop. Head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were made aware of the developments, which eventually saw Hill earn a four-year, $120 million extension in return for five draft picks heading back to Kansas City.

With Hill getting a chance to play where he wanted, and with a contract he wanted, Mahomes felt conflicted emotions.

“But you’re happy for him. Obviously, he got a great contract,” Mahomes said. “He’s back where he has a house in the offseason around a lot of his family and stuff like that. I wish the best for him.”

The move leaves wide receiver Mecole Hardman as the player with the most experience in a Chiefs uniform as he heads into his fourth year alongside free agent signings JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The opportunity is now greater for him to shine, but he will miss playing alongside one of the game’s most prolific receivers.

“I would love for him to be back on the team. Someone like that you want on your team,” Hardman said. “He brings a lot to the game and a lot the defense has to prepare for. I think that’s definitely a hit for sure.”

Trades similar to the deal for Hill have become a regularity in the NFL in recent years, with the Texans dealing Deandre Hopkins and the Packers trading Davante Adams with the past few seasons.

The Chiefs found it important to be transparent in the process of such a massive deal.

“It’s part of playing that position. There’s a pretty good chance there’s change that’s going to take place throughout your career, so that’s all part of it,” Reid said. “Those guys are very close, the three of them (Mahomes, Kelce and Hill), and they’ve had a lot of production for us. It’s important they see that part, that’s part of this game – change does take place.

“And I think if you beat around the bush on it, I don’t think that’s good either. I’m kind of up front, this is what it is. This is the plan going forward.”

Jones, Niang

injury updates

Defensive lineman Chris Jones played much of last season with a nagging wrist injury, reveling he played through torn ligaments. The Chiefs showed no concern for his availability heading into workouts.

“He’s been in the whole time here lifting,” Reid said. “I think he’s feeling pretty good. He’ll be ready to go I think.”

As for right tackle Lucas Niang, he’s working back from a torn patellar tendon suffered in the regular-season finale. He started nine games and is facing south a six-month recovery and could be ready by the start of OTAs in early June. However, the Chiefs are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I don’t want to put a date on it,” Reid said. “We’ll just see where it goes once we get back into these next two phases after Phase I and see where his progress is as he goes forward there.”

The Chiefs re-signed Andrew Wylie to a one-deal in the offseason. Wylie started seven games last season, including all three postseason games with Niang out.