The News: The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed a petition for writ of certiorari to the United States Supreme Court in St. Augustine v. Underly, urging the high court to review whether the Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction violated the First Amendment when it withheld transportation benefits from an independent Catholic school unless it agreed not to call itself “Catholic.” The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision in December that DPI violated the law, but did not resolve the core constitutional questions of religious liberty at stake in the case.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO