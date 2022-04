NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A man visiting Nashville describes the moments when gunshots rang out inside of the Nashville International Airport early Sunday Morning. A woman was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Sunday morning. Michael Bristol visiting the area from Northern Idaho with his wife. He was approximately 20 feet away from the woman. He says this situation could have turned out much worse than what it did.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO