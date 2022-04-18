Llantwit Major claim Cymru South title

The Manchester City Academy Stadium will generate “a great atmosphere worthy of a Women’s European Championship”, tournament organisers have said.Iceland international Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir branded the use of the 4,700-capacity stadium for Euro 2022 as “disrespectful” to women’s football.The stadium, where Manchester City’s women’s team play their home games, is the tournament’s smallest ground and will stage three group matches, including Iceland’s clashes with Belgium and Italy in July.Lyon midfielder Gunnarsdottir told Their Pitch podcast she felt some of the stadium choices were “shocking”, adding that Iceland would be playing at “a training ground from (Manchester) City” before labelling the...
Comments / 0