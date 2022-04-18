Llantwit Major claim Cymru South title

Eddie Jones’ England will host Scotland on the opening weekend of next year’s Six Nations, as the fixtures for 2023 were released.Gregor Townsend’s side will be looking to repeat their successes from this year as they retained the Calcutta Cup with a narrow 20-17 win over England at Murrayfield. The Six Nations begins on February 4th at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with Wales hosting Ireland, who this year took the Triple Crown. On the same day, Scotland travel to Twickenham to take on England, and the first round of fixtures finishes with Italy welcoming champions France to Rome, on...

