ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Trout out of lineup but MRI negative on injured left hand

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42udfo_0fD1TWj800
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) reacts after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers of a baseball game on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout was out of the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, a day after the star center fielder was hit on his left hand by a pitch.

Team trainer Mike Frostad said an MRI on Monday was negative for a fracture and that Trout has a bruise. Frostad added Trout’s return to the lineup will depend on pain tolerance.

Manager Joe Maddon said Trout is considered day to day with the injury but wasn’t sure if he’d return during this series with the Houston Astros, which ends Wednesday.

Trout said Sunday that when he first was hit, he thought he broke the hand. He had trouble seeing Spencer Patton’s pitch in the shadows at Texas and lowered his hands into the path of the ball to protect his midsection.

The three-time American League MVP is batting .222 with no homers and one RBI in eight games this season.

___

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Worried About MLB’s Foreign Substance Checks

MLB began to enforce rules that banned the use of foreign substances on baseballs last June with the hope offense would increase with the elimination of a significant advantage pitchers had gained through increased spin rates. It was a controversial decision due to the enforcement beginning midseason with pitchers saying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

LA Dodgers to Sell Stadium Field Rights and Add Jersey Patch for 2023

Click here to read the full article. The Los Angeles Dodgers have partnered with marketing agency Sportfive to obtain sponsorship deals for the Major League Baseball club to name the playing field at Dodger Stadium and add an advertising patch to the team uniforms. Last year, Sportfive helped negotiate a uniform patch deal for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers with Korean food company Bibigo that alone was worth $100 million over five years, the Los Angeles Times reported. “By combining the two opportunities we could go well north of that,” Corey Norkin, senior vice president of global partnerships for the Dodgers, said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Patton
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Mike Trout
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Pairs Daisy Dukes With Baseball Jersey For Opening Day With Fiance Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is always rocking some sort of sexy short shorts and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Houston Astros vs the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s opening day in Houston, Texas on April 20 with her fiance, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of tiny white denim shorts and an Astros jersey.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels#The Houston Astros#American League Mvp
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Giants Trade Features Saquon Barkley To Los Angeles

The New York Giants are heading into the 2022 NFL Draft with plenty of needs. They would love to add more draft capital so that they can take more bites of the apple, find young players to fill out the roster and hopefully flourish into high-level players. A trade involving running back Saquon Barkley could be in play and the Los Angeles Rams might be a team to watch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Begay back in action to learn more about APGA Tour

Notah Begay III is competing in a tournament for the first time in nearly 10 years, and the score isn’t what matters to him. His appearance on the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour in Arizona has been a mixture of inspiration and appreciation. Begay, a four-time PGA Tour winner...
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

Panthers beat Red Wings 5-2, clinch best record in East

SUNRISE, Fla. — (AP) — The Florida Panthers are champions of the NHL's Atlantic Division. They look like a team that's ready to win even more. Aleksander Barkov scored his 38th goal of the season and the Panthers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.
SUNRISE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
The Associated Press

Basketball’s Cavinder twins say they’ll transfer to Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley and Hanna Cavinder are about to expose 4 million fans to Miami women’s basketball. The Cavinder sisters — identical 5-foot-6 twin guards who combined to average 34.2 points per game in their three seasons at Fresno State and built an enormous social media following during the pandemic — announced Thursday night that they are transferring to Miami for their senior seasons.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

862K+
Followers
419K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy