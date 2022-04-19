ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Nurses in Oakland, Berkeley join statewide Sutter Health strike

By Supriya Yelimeli
oaklandside.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion nurses at Alta Bates hospitals in Berkeley and Oakland joined a region-wide strike against Sutter Health, demanding better staffing and work conditions as healthcare providers continue to be overextended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sutter Health owns two Alta Bates locations in Berkeley and another in Oakland, among nearly...

oaklandside.org

Comments / 0

Related
Refugio Garcia

Oakland looks to overhaul business tax, Newsom pitches new stimulus and Berkeley moves forward with reparations process

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Gov. Newsom proposes billions in relief amid soaring fuel prices. California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proposed the funneling of $11 billion in relief funds to California residents in the form of $400 debit cards, three months of free public transportation and freezing tax increases on gas, East Bay Times reports.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
Berkeley, CA
Oakland, CA
Health
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
The Independent

Medical officials launch investigation into death of 2-year-old girl on San Francisco hospital operating table

Medical officials in California have launched an investigation into whether a San Francisco hospital failed to provide adequate care to a two-year-old cancer patient who died on the operating theatre.Tom and Truc-Co Jung filed a lawsuit this month, three years after their daughter Ailee died while undergoing a complicated procedure known as liver resection surgery at John Muir Health in November 2019.A San Francisco Chronicle investigation found senior staff at John Muir had allegedly dismissed warnings that the hospital was not properly equipped to perform liver resection surgery on a child in the weeks before the operation.John Muir Health have denied any...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

US hospitals with the highest share of Medicare Advantage patients

Becker's determined which U.S. hospitals have the highest share of their patients covered under Medicare Advantage plans. The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. The dataset covers over 4,600 hospitals nationwide, though Medicare Advantage data was not available or was incomplete for about 700 hospitals.
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC Bay Area

Body Found in Wall at Kaiser Convention Center Identified

A decayed man's body found in a wall at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland last month was identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Joseph Mejica, according to the Alameda County coroner's bureau. A construction worker found Mejica's body at about 1 p.m. March 9 at the convention center at...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Miami

Pandemic Has Led To Hospital Staff Shortages Nationwide As Healthcare Workers Report Significant Rise In Burnout

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A survey by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses found nearly 70% of nurses said their experiences during the pandemic have caused them to consider leaving nursing. ICU nurse Angie Wheeler considers the job a calling, but the pandemic posed a test unlike any other in her four decades of experience. “The pandemic totally changed nursing,” she says. And it’s led to a surge in burnout among healthcare workers nationwide. Doctors Community Hospital in Prince Georges County, Maryland, has experienced up to 30% turnover in nursing staff, according to Chief Nursing Officer Crystal Beckford.  When asked what it means if...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Koch
beckershospitalreview.com

UNC Health taps Beaumont leader as statewide region president

Tammy Scarborough of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health was named president of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health's statewide region. Ms. Scarborough will oversee operations for 14 UNC Health network hospitals outside of North Carolina's Triangle region, with statewide hospital presidents reporting to her, according to a March 24 news release. UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sutter Health#Community Hospital#Emergency Services#National Nurses United
Des Moines Business Record

UnityPoint Health hires new chief nursing officer

Has been selected as chief nursing officer of the regional health system. He will start with UnityPoint Health during National Nurses Week on May 9. Carpenter most recently was senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive at Jefferson Health/Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest academic medical center. He was also Jefferson Health’s chief nursing informatics officer. Carpenter, a Chicago native, will fill the role currently held by Pam Delagardelle, CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, who added the role of interim chief nursing officer in June 2021. “We’re excited to welcome Dr. Carpenter to our team,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman. “He is an inspirational leader with proven experience around innovative models for developing talent, mapping career paths and identifying opportunities for nurse practice advancement.” Carpenter has a doctor of nursing practice degree. Based in West Des Moines, UnityPoint Health is an integrated health system that provides care across nine regions in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with approximately 32,000 employees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Home Staffing Push Fuels Debate Over How to Pay for It

Advocacy groups seek better data on costs, profits, ownership. The Biden administration’s push for federal nursing home staffing requirements has entered the rulemaking phase, and industry leaders, academics, and advocacy groups are asking the same questions: How much will it cost, and who’s going to pay for it?
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
TechCrunch

Clipboard Health, which matches health workers with facilities, raises $80M

Short-staffed health facilities represent a long-term problem that the pandemic has made more acute. Since March 2020, the number of people working at U.S. hospitals declined by more than 2%, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while emergency department wait times increased. A recent analysis of workforce data by Premier found that staffing shortages cost hospitals $24 billion during the pandemic.
ADVOCACY
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals want healthcare workers protected like flight crews

Hospitals are airing their concerns about violence against healthcare workers in an advertorial published April 18 in USA Today. Healthcare workers were hailed as heroes at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they face increasing acts of violence and abuse at work, wrote Robyn Begley, DNP, RN, CEO of the American Hospital Association's American Organization for Nursing Leadership, in the message from U.S. hospitals and health systems.
HEALTH SERVICES
NPR

The Pandemic Is Damaging Health Workers' Mental Health

You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hey, SHORT WAVErs, Emily Kwong here with Rhitu Chatterjee, NPR's mental health correspondent. Rhitu, you have been looking into the mental health toll of this pandemic. RHITU CHATTERJEE, BYLINE: I have. KWONG: Yeah. And specifically, the toll these last two years has taken...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy