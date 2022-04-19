ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence school district mourns passing of security officer

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1j5c_0fD1QInF00

The Florence Unified School District comes together as an extended family to mourn the loss of David Eugene Steele, a member of the Poston Butte High School staff.

Steele was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having served for 20 years and earning the rank of master sergeant. He received his honorable discharge in April 1990. He served one year of foreign service in Vietnam and earned the Vietnam Service Medal W/2 Stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

After serving his country, Steele continued serving his community in many ways, including as a Portland Police Bureau detective, the Poston Butte High School security officer and as an active member of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Posse serving in volunteer patrol, field training officer and as adviser to the PCSO cadets’ program for young people ages 14 to 21.

FUSD, along with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Poston Butte High students and employees, as well as his family members and community gathered on Saturday, April 16, to remember his life of service.

