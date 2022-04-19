ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Family pays homage to Edgar Casian in tearful service

By Xochitl Hernandez, Bilingual MMJ Reporter
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago

PASCO, WA - Family paid a tearful homage to Edgar Casian, the Pasco boy who Pasco Police declared missing in May 2021. Edgar's humans remains were found in rural Benton County in February...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Society
Pasco, WA
Society
City
Pasco, WA
Benton County, WA
Society
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Wa Family#Pasco Police
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho murder, cannibalism suspect deemed fit to stand trial

SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Bonner County man facing murder and cannibalism charges has been deemed competent to stand trial. James D. Russell is charged in the first-degree murder and cannibalism of David Flaget in September. Flaget, the groundskeeper of the Russell family property, was found deceased in his truck....
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Gunshot victim who was dropped at Kadlec ER identified as Kennewick man, 25

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A death investigation has been upgraded to a homicide investigation as Kennewick police investigators identified the gunshot victim who was dropped off at Kadlec Freestanding Emergency Room on Wednesday night. Lt. Jason Kiel confirms that 25-year-old Ezekiel Sanchez was the man who was dropped off at the ER with a gunshot wound around 5:00 p.m. on April...
KENNEWICK, WA
Chronicle

Man Charged for Allegedly Hiding Missing Juvenile in Woods Near Mineral

A Tacoma man accused of fleeing King County with his 15-year-old daughter in January is facing felony charges after deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office located the pair camping near Mineral earlier this month. The 15-year-old had been listed as a missing and endangered juvenile in the Washington...
MINERAL, WA
Slate

My Wife Won’t Stop Soliciting Donations for Her Embarrassing “Charity”

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My wife started a “charity” and has been soliciting everyone for donations to it. She spams people on social media with messages and posts, and if we run into someone in person, she’ll flat-out ask people to hand her cash or a check on the spot, and if they demur, she’ll then try to get them to give her their Venmo/PayPal/etc. info so that she can send them a request. It definitely makes people uncomfortable, as she doesn’t want to take no for an answer.
CHARITIES
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

SWAT operation underway at Kennewick residence after fatal situation at Kadlec ER

KENNEWICK, Wash. — One person is confirmed dead in an urgent situation that has drawn a wide-scale police presence from across the Tri-Cities area. Live on KAPP-KVEW Local News, Lt. Jason Kiel of the Kennewick Police Department confirmed that a male suspect arrived at the Kadlec Freestanding Emergency Room at 3290 W 19th Ave in Kennewick—just off of S.R. 395—around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
KENNEWICK, WA
WHO 13

Local veteran searching for stolen vest

URBANDALE, Iowa – Ron Tischer served his country and is now hoping a thief will honor that service.  Earlier this week, someone broke into the local veteran’s unlocked truck that was parked on 74th Street. “I opened up my truck and sat in and went to start it like normal,” Tischer recalls, “and that’s when […]
URBANDALE, IA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Police Still Searching For More Molestation Victims

Yakima Police continue the investigation into a man arrested for kidnapping and molesting a 6-year-old girl in Yakima earlier this month. Capt. Jay Seely says detectives believe there are other victims possibly in the Yakima area. 24-year-old Juan Joaquin is being held in the Yakima County jail as the investigation and the search for more victims continues.
YAKIMA, WA
East Valley Tribune

Book pays homage to Mesa Temple's Easter pageants

As excitement begins to build over next month’s return of the Easter Pageant to the Mesa Arizona Temple after a three-year hiatus, a newly published book offers a detailed look at its evolution across eight decades. For nearly three years, writers Jill Adair, a Mesa resident and the Temple’s...
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy