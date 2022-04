Fortnite Omni Chips are a fresh collectible for players to track down during the battle royale, and there are actually a couple of different ways to stock up with them so you can claim their rewards. The first route is to keep working your way through the weekly Season Fortnite Quests, as you'll trigger milestones by doing that to receive additional chips. However, the main method is what we're used to doing in Fortnite, which is locating the physical items around the island then passing through their icons to pick them up. It's this second approach that we're here to help with, so read on to find all of the Fortnite Omni Chips locations available up to Week 5, plus details of the Omni Sword style rewards you can claim with them through the battle pass menu.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO