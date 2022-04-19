Norterra wants more multifamily, less office

Saying demand for office space has dwindled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the developer of Norterra in north Phoenix is asking the city of Phoenix for permission to add 1,400 more multifamily units instead of office space.

The developer, USAA, is requesting the planned-unit development for the 405-acre mixed-use development, which is already partially built out, be amended to allow for higher multifamily densities in two areas of the property.

The development team will hold a neighborhood meeting about the request Thursday. The meeting’s time and location has not yet been announced.

“The pandemic’s main victim from a land-use standpoint has been the office market,” development lawyer Jason Withey told the Deer Valley Village Planning Committee last week. “… And it’s still evolving. But the only thing that has come to light that we’re certain of is the overall square footage of office is no longer necessary in terms of the volume, especially for this site because we have so much existing office.”

Last week’s presentation to the Deer Valley committee was for information only. The development team will need to get approval from the committee, the planning commission and city council before the request for more density is allowed.

The two areas the development team is asking for the density is at the northwest corner of the property, at Interstate 17 and Jomax Road, and at the center south of the development, northwest of 21st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

The bulk of the added units will go within the northwest parcel, with 1,100 planned to wrap around a commercial center. The center is anchored by a Fry’s grocery store scheduled to open in July.

Another 300 units will be added at the southern parcel, which Withey called the development’s “town center.” These multifamily units likely will be five-story buildings with retail on the first floor.

Withey noted USAA, the property’s master developer but not the builder, may not reach that total unit count, but it is what they are requesting be allowed. The request does not require a general plan amendment because those densities already are allowed

The developer wants the units to be a spread of price points.

“It was always their intent to have every demographic group represented,” Withey said, “meaning that some of these apartment developments that we’re requesting will be garden style, some will be elevated-served, surface parking, some will be structured parking, so that we’re able to hit a variety of price points for the variety of people that live within this village.”

The 300 units in the “town center” will be the higher-priced, more luxurious units, while the 1,100 units in the northwest will be a range of more affordable options. Exact rents for the units were not disclosed.

“The individual developers aren’t really competing with each other because they’re all offering a different product,” Withey said.

The pandemic’s effect on office space was not the only factor to lead to Norterra’s shift from more office space to more multifamily housing.

“Although we do our best to plan for the future, not only did we not see COVID coming and the impacts that would have on offices uses, but also some of the uses that have popped up in this, whether they’re senior communities or elementary schools that are public schools versus private schools, have all changed the overall PUD,” Withey said.

Another change is the building of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant nearby, which will add thousands of more jobs to the area, boosting the need for housing to accommodate those workers.

