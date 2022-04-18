ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former LSU running back Corey Kiner announces transfer portal destination

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYwh6_0fD1NnQV00

Well, that didn’t take long.

After less than one day in the transfer portal, former LSU running back Corey Kiner has found a new home — and it’s pretty close to his old one. He is heading back to his hometown to play for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Kiner, who played at Roger Bacon High School in Cincinnati, will join Luke Fickell’s squad, which is coming off an appearance as the first-ever Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff.

Kiner joins the Bearcats with three remaining years of eligibility. He announced his transfer decision via his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

Kiner, a former four-star recruit, finished as LSU’s second-leading rusher with 324 yards on 79 carries in 2021. He could’ve been poised for a bigger role with Ty Davis-Price moving on, but the Tigers also return John Emery Jr., who was academically ineligible for the 2021 season.

With Kiner gone, LSU will likely rely primarily on Emery in addition to sophomore Armoni Goodwin.

