U.S. Politics

Delta, United airlines drop most mask requirements after court ruling

WAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WAND) - Delta and United have both dropped most mask requirements after a Florida judge ruled the U.S. government's travel mask mandate to be void. The federal judge's ruling said the mask mandate for airplanes and...

www.wandtv.com

