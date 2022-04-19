Delta, United airlines drop most mask requirements after court ruling
WAND TV
3 days ago
(WAND) - Delta and United have both dropped most mask requirements after a Florida judge ruled the U.S. government's travel mask mandate to be void. The federal judge's ruling said the mask mandate for airplanes and...
Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
U.S. Airline stocks moved higher Thursday after industry leaders urged President Joe Biden to lift the pandemic-era mask mandate on planes and in airports, arguing the rules a 'no longer aligned' to the current post-Covid environment. Airlines for America, a lobby group representing the biggest U.S. domestic and international carriers,...
CNN — The CEOs of 10 airlines and cargo carriers have signed a letter to President Joe Biden saying he should end the transportation mask mandate and testing requirements for international travelers. In a new letter, industry group Airlines for America wrote, "now is the time for the Administration...
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Experts are warning China’s recent string of COVID-19 lockdowns is about to send another shock through global supply chains. At least 373 million people—in cities that...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday said Congress is not required to extend federal disability benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, finding that denying the payments, which are by law available only to residents of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, does not violate the Constitution.
SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he misspoke earlier on Thursday in comments on Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system, saying he was referring to a mask mandate for public transportation that was struck down by a federal judge. "I...
WASHINGTON (TND) — From industry competitors to collaborators, CEOs at 10 airlines and cargo carriers are now urging the White House to end the transportation mask mandate and the testing requirement for international travelers. The includes major carriers like American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United Airlines. The executives sent...
April 21 (Reuters) - A longtime Russian business associate of American tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc - a billionaire whose holdings have included a major stake in a weapons plant supplying Russia’s military - has been sanctioned in Europe for aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Reuters review of business registries and sanctions lists.
A cardiologist tells us what to do after Pfizer recalled three blood pressure medications this week. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to the question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. on Thursday. Woman's body found in refrigerator. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The family of a woman who was killed...
A Pentagon official whose role was to drive technological innovation at the Department of Defense (DoD) publicly announced his resignation on Monday, warning that the department needs “structural change” if it is ever going to “regrow its thinning technological edge.”. Preston Dunlap, who served as the first...
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Senior White House official Kurt Campbell will arrive in the Solomon Islands on Friday, as Western concerns rise over a security pact the Pacific island nation recently signed with China. Despite a flurry of calls from Washington and its allies not to go ahead with the deal,...
Philadelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, city health officials said Thursday night, abruptly reversing course just days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections. The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate, according to the Philadelphia health...
ILLINOIS (WAND) - Starting July 1, Illinois gas stations will be required to post a sticker on all pumps, notifying drivers that the state has suspended an increase in the gas tax. Now, one organization is planning to sue the state over this requirement. Inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine...
Comments / 0