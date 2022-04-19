ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Argentina to help low-income earners cope with inflation

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498j1G_0fD1NGUe00

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s government said on Monday the country’s neediest would get help to cope with soaring prices as part of a special aid program that will be financed with taxes on business experiencing unexpected gains from the Ukraine war.

Workers included in the measure will receive 18,000 pesos ($158) in two installments and retirees will receive 12,000 pesos ($106) in one installment.

The government said it will fund the bonuses with a tax on companies that saw “unexpected income” generated by the war in Ukraine. This includes grain exports and would affect companies with profits over 1 billion pesos ($9 million) a year.

“A bonus will be granted to compensate for inflation, making purchasing power grow (...) The war in Ukraine puts pressure on inflation and it is necessary to reinforce the income policy,” Economy Minister Martin Guzman said while presenting the plan alongside President Alberto Fernandez.

The government did not report the total cost of the program or give any details on the tax rate. The proposal still needs approval from congress.

Last week Argentina announced that monthly inflation for March was 6.7%, the highest in two decades. The annual inflation rate rose to 55.1% in March.

“There is an urgency in the most neglected sectors of society,” Fernandez said. “Inflation has local and international problems.”

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

Has inflation peaked in the US?

Inflation is running at the hottest pace in more than four decades, and consumer prices could march even higher before they begin to subside. The Labor Department reported last week that the consumer price index, which measures a bevy of goods including gasoline, health care, groceries and rents, rose 8.5% in March from a year ago, the fastest pace since December 1981. Prices jumped 1.2% in the one-month period from February, the largest month-to-month jump since 2005.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Argentina
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are still giving payments in 2022?

As inflation continues across the U.S., many Americans are still struggling after stimulus payments ended in 2021. While federal checks are no longer happening, some are collecting the last of them through their tax return. In some states, residents may see stimulus checks from the state government. Who will see...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy