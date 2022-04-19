ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Police shooting suspect arrested after standoff, concluding 3-day manhunt

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJvHv_0fD1Myzt00

The suspect believed to have shot a Phoenix police officer was arrested Sunday at a Scottsdale rental property after three days on the run.

Law enforcement spent hours Sunday negotiating with the suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Cody Cowan, before he was taken into custody without incident slightly before 8 p.m.

Cowan is accused of having opened fire at a northeast Phoenix gas station Thursday morning, April 14, striking a Phoenix police officer. Cowan’s girlfriend had met multiple police officers at the gas station to speak with them about a domestic violence complaint against Cowan before Cowan arrived and opened fire, according to police.

The injured officer, whose identity has not been released other than that she is a female officer with 24 years at the Phoenix Police Department, is still in the hospital. She has improved since having surgery Thursday but is still recovering from the serious injury, according to Phoenix police.

Another Phoenix police officer at the gas station returned fire as Cowan fled. When Cowan was taken into custody Sunday, he had multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

“We now know that Cowan was struck several times and injured during that exchange of gunfire,” Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams said during a news conference after the arrest Sunday night.

Cowan is being treated for his injuries before he will be booked on charges. Williams said investigators would have to announce the charges but gave some indication of what the list could include.

“We’ve got at least aggravated assault, possibly attempted murder among several others,” he said.

Phoenix police believe Cowan had help from multiple people evading the nearly dozen law enforcement agencies engaged in the manhunt for 80 hours before he was taken into custody and believe he stopped at four locations across the Valley, including the Scottsdale location where he was captured.

After ditching his vehicle Thursday, police believe he was picked up by a friend.

Only one alleged accomplice has been arrested – 34-year-old Nicole Montalbano, who was arrested later Sunday night for one count of interfering with the judicial process and one count of offenses against public order. Montalbano is Cowan’s ex-girlfriend, according to Williams.

More arrests could be coming, as Williams said the possibility that Cowan received assistance from others as he was on the run is still under investigation.

Police received a tip Cowan was at the Scottsdale rental property Sunday and that he was injured. The FBI, ATF and Silent Witness had offered a total of $35,000 in reward money for a tip that led to Cowan’s arrest. Williams said he was not involved in the reward but assumed the tipper would receive the money as long as they met the stipulations of the agencies offering.

Police negotiated with Cowan for several hours at the Scottsdale location to encourage him to surrender peacefully. Tactics included inserting a communication device into the residence so he could communicate with police negotiators, Williams said.

“The last thing that we want to is to force an armed encounter, and we were able to avoid that situation tonight,” Williams said.

Cowan did not surrender, but police were able to take him into custody without much use of force.

“I think ultimately we just tightened that net around him until the point that, you know, his ability to resist was diminished and we were able to take custody of him,” Williams said.

Williams said now that Cowan is in custody, investigators can rest and then focus on learning more about the shooting last Thursday.

“The last few days have just been all about working leads and bringing this manhunt to a close so that we can ensure public safety,” Williams said. “You know, someone who’s willing to show up, fire rounds at a busy gas station right at some police officers — not somebody that we can afford to wait. That’s someone who requires our immediate and full attention.”

Investigators worked around the clock for 80 hours to chase leads on Cowan’s whereabouts.

“Some of these guys are my friends and I can just see it all over their face. You know, they’re tired. They haven’t seen their families in three days,” Williams said.

The list of law enforcement agencies participating in the manhunt over the weekend included the Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Gila River, Prescott and Chino Valley police departments, the Yavapai County and Prescott Valley sheriff’s offices, the FBI, ATF, US Marshals, Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department.

DPS issued a “Blue Alert” on Friday afternoon to alert cell phones about the description of the suspect who was still at large.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams spoke Sunday night about the pride she felt at the joint effort among law enforcement agencies.

“To say that I am proud of this effort that went into this investigation is an absolute understatement,” Jeri Williams said. “I am extremely proud to be a law enforcement officer and to stand with and on the shoulder of all those who came before us because this effort alone demonstrates the amazing partnership that we share here in Arizona as well as in our country.”

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Suspect who allegedly shot Phoenix officer in custody after three-day manhunt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After a three-day manhunt, Phoenix police have taken the suspect accused of shooting a Phoenix officer on Thursday into custody, according to officials. SWAT officers in armored vehicles surrounded an apartment complex near 66th Street and Osborn Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. After hours of negotiations...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police: Body of man shot to death found in Phoenix alley

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix said they found the body of a man who had been shot to death in an alley early Sunday. Enrique Perales Hernandez, 31, was discovered behind a business near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. He was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Medical personnel...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Chino Valley, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Williams
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

3 dead, several hurt after I-10 pursuit ends in head-on crash north of Tucson

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 is back open near Picacho after an SUV carrying eight people crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing three people Thursday afternoon. It all started just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. The driver sped off and troopers chased them, investigators said. At some point, the SUV driver crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer.
CBS Sacramento

Two People With Gunshot Wounds Found Dead In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been found dead at a downtown Sacramento residence, police say. The incident happened along T street between 11th and 12th streets — just north of William Land Elementary and Highway 50. Police say they received word of an assault around 3 p.m. Officers went to the residence and found two people — a man and a woman — each with at least one gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, a police department spokesperson says. Police have cordoned off the area while detectives investigate. More details to come.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Manhunt#Fbi
12 News

Large commercial fire burning near I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Large flames and plumes of smoke can be seen from Interstate 10 near the Valencia Road exit after a large commercial fire ignited in the area Monday afternoon. According to Rural Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 5900 block of South Belvedere Avenue near...
AZFamily

Four dogs stolen from Chandler woman’s home found at dog park

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four of the 11 dogs taken from a house in Chandler were found at a Mesa dog park over the weekend. “I keep staring at them, it’s something that I hoped and prayed for, but I didn’t know if or when like I said. I’ll never stop looking for them, no matter what, until all of them are found,” said Jeanine Nesvik. Four of those dogs were found at 4 a.m. on Saturday at a dog park near Higley Road and University Drive in Mesa.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

At least 3 killed in head-on collision during police pursuit on I-10 near Picacho Peak

PHOENIX – At least three people were killed in a head-on collision during a police chase Thursday morning on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson, authorities said. An SUV being pursued by a state trooper on westbound I-10 near Picacho Peak crossed the dirt median and crashed into an eastbound tractor-trailer around 9 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
AZFamily

Arizona prisoner to be put to death by lethal injection or gas chamber

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Arizona remains on track to use the death penalty for the first time in nearly eight years. The condemned prisoner is being given the option of being put to death by the gas chamber. Clarence Dixon’s warrant for execution sets a Thursday deadline for deciding whether he will be put to death with an injection of pentobarbital or with hydrogen cyanide gas. Lethal injection is the default method if Dixon doesn’t make a choice.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Man indicted after 317 pounds of meth found in his Arizona home

PHOENIX — A man has been indicted after 317 pounds of meth were found in his Arizona home last month, authorities said Monday. Camillo Urquiza Sanchez faces one count of conspiracy, one count of illegally conducting an enterprise and one count of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy