Police shooting suspect arrested after standoff, concluding 3-day manhunt

The suspect believed to have shot a Phoenix police officer was arrested Sunday at a Scottsdale rental property after three days on the run.

Law enforcement spent hours Sunday negotiating with the suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Cody Cowan, before he was taken into custody without incident slightly before 8 p.m.

Cowan is accused of having opened fire at a northeast Phoenix gas station Thursday morning, April 14, striking a Phoenix police officer. Cowan’s girlfriend had met multiple police officers at the gas station to speak with them about a domestic violence complaint against Cowan before Cowan arrived and opened fire, according to police.

The injured officer, whose identity has not been released other than that she is a female officer with 24 years at the Phoenix Police Department, is still in the hospital. She has improved since having surgery Thursday but is still recovering from the serious injury, according to Phoenix police.

Another Phoenix police officer at the gas station returned fire as Cowan fled. When Cowan was taken into custody Sunday, he had multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

“We now know that Cowan was struck several times and injured during that exchange of gunfire,” Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams said during a news conference after the arrest Sunday night.

Cowan is being treated for his injuries before he will be booked on charges. Williams said investigators would have to announce the charges but gave some indication of what the list could include.

“We’ve got at least aggravated assault, possibly attempted murder among several others,” he said.

Phoenix police believe Cowan had help from multiple people evading the nearly dozen law enforcement agencies engaged in the manhunt for 80 hours before he was taken into custody and believe he stopped at four locations across the Valley, including the Scottsdale location where he was captured.

After ditching his vehicle Thursday, police believe he was picked up by a friend.

Only one alleged accomplice has been arrested – 34-year-old Nicole Montalbano, who was arrested later Sunday night for one count of interfering with the judicial process and one count of offenses against public order. Montalbano is Cowan’s ex-girlfriend, according to Williams.

More arrests could be coming, as Williams said the possibility that Cowan received assistance from others as he was on the run is still under investigation.

Police received a tip Cowan was at the Scottsdale rental property Sunday and that he was injured. The FBI, ATF and Silent Witness had offered a total of $35,000 in reward money for a tip that led to Cowan’s arrest. Williams said he was not involved in the reward but assumed the tipper would receive the money as long as they met the stipulations of the agencies offering.

Police negotiated with Cowan for several hours at the Scottsdale location to encourage him to surrender peacefully. Tactics included inserting a communication device into the residence so he could communicate with police negotiators, Williams said.

“The last thing that we want to is to force an armed encounter, and we were able to avoid that situation tonight,” Williams said.

Cowan did not surrender, but police were able to take him into custody without much use of force.

“I think ultimately we just tightened that net around him until the point that, you know, his ability to resist was diminished and we were able to take custody of him,” Williams said.

Williams said now that Cowan is in custody, investigators can rest and then focus on learning more about the shooting last Thursday.

“The last few days have just been all about working leads and bringing this manhunt to a close so that we can ensure public safety,” Williams said. “You know, someone who’s willing to show up, fire rounds at a busy gas station right at some police officers — not somebody that we can afford to wait. That’s someone who requires our immediate and full attention.”

Investigators worked around the clock for 80 hours to chase leads on Cowan’s whereabouts.

“Some of these guys are my friends and I can just see it all over their face. You know, they’re tired. They haven’t seen their families in three days,” Williams said.

The list of law enforcement agencies participating in the manhunt over the weekend included the Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Gila River, Prescott and Chino Valley police departments, the Yavapai County and Prescott Valley sheriff’s offices, the FBI, ATF, US Marshals, Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department.

DPS issued a “Blue Alert” on Friday afternoon to alert cell phones about the description of the suspect who was still at large.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams spoke Sunday night about the pride she felt at the joint effort among law enforcement agencies.

“To say that I am proud of this effort that went into this investigation is an absolute understatement,” Jeri Williams said. “I am extremely proud to be a law enforcement officer and to stand with and on the shoulder of all those who came before us because this effort alone demonstrates the amazing partnership that we share here in Arizona as well as in our country.”