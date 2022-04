MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Montrose responded to a reported explosion on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews rushed to the corner of North 1st Street between Park Avenue and Uncompahgre Avenue just before 3 p.m. (credit: Mark Young) Firefighters urged the public to avoid the area. Mark Young sent images to CBS4 showing the black plume of smoke rising above the town. (credit: CBS) “We responded to reports of an explosion and the firefighters are working an active fire. It’s on North 1st Street and I believe they’ve evacuated an area around it,” said Lindsay Wiley, with Montrose Fire. “This is an active scene. Montrose...

