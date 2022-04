Baylor’s baseball team entered Saturday’s game last in the Big 12 in home runs. But maybe the Bears have just been waiting to flex their muscles. The Bears used a pair of seventh-inning round-trippers to take and then extend the lead, and held on for a 6-5 series-clinching win over Kansas at Baylor Ballpark. Jack Pineda’s solo doinker off the left-field foul pole gave the Bears their first lead of the day, and Kyle Nevin later smoked a solo shot of his own to provide some necessary insurance.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO