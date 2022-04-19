ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgos-Mojica pleads not guilty in UWGB trail body case

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in connection to a Green Bay murder pled not guilty Monday. Alexander Burgos-Mojica has a jury trial set for August. He is charged with harboring and aiding a felon. As we first alerted...

