Wasatch County, UT

Prominent politicians to visit Wasatch, Summit counties for Republican conventions

By KPCW
KPCW
KPCW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republicans in Wasatch and Summit counties are timing their conventions Tuesday evening so politicians in state and federal races can go first to one and then to the other. The conventions are open to the public, though only delegates who have already been chosen by the local parties will be able...

www.kpcw.org

