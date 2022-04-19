Prominent politicians to visit Wasatch, Summit counties for Republican conventions

What unanimous moral outrage looks like in the Senate | Column, April 14. Critics blame the Tampa Bay Times for leaning left in its commentaries, but I find them to be balanced. Take the conservative Hugh Hewitt, for example, who praises Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, for being ahead of the pack in the passage of “lend-lease” legislation to give Ukraine the arms it needs. An example of great moral outrage. Back in early 2021, Cornyn called the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “horrific and appalling,” and said, “Those who planned and participated in the violence that day should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” And although opposed to impeaching a president who has left office, he stated that doesn’t mean a president cannot be held accountable for his actions and admitted that “once he leaves office (he) could be charged with incitement to insurrection.” Now Liz Cheney, on the House Committee investigating the attack, has announced that there is more than enough evidence to support charges against former President Donald Trump, if the Department of Justice decides to proceed. If so, let’s see what tune John Cornyn whistles to demonstrate his moral outrage.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO