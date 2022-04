Frank Lampard’s Everton host Leicester in the Premier League tonight in the search of back-to-back league wins. The Toffee’s side beat Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United last time out thanks to Anthony Gordon’s 27th-minute goal, which took a heavy deflection off United captain Harry Maguire, a win which could prove priceless in their battle to avoid relegation.The Toffee’s find now themselves three points above Burnley in 18th, with a game in hand on the Clarets. Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester were denied a point away at Newcastle on Sunday after Bruno Guimaraes scored a 95th-minute winner for the Magpies.Here’s everything you need to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO