State College, PA

State College Superintendent resigns after 11 years with district

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9kAm_0fD1J7mC00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O’Donnell has been appointed to serve as the superintendent of the Downingtown Area School District, starting in July.

O’Donnell’s appointment was approved Monday evening after 11 years at the State College Area School District. In a letter to community members, O’Donnell said this move will allow him to be closer to his mother and extended family.

“It’s with mixed emotions that I share this news with you because while my family and I are excited for this new chapter in our lives, we love the State College Area School District and this community,” he said. “During the past 11 years here, I’ve been privileged to collaborate with our students, faculty, staff, administrative team, and Board to educate and support our community’s children as they grow and prepare for their futures.”

O’Donnell’s resignation letter will be on the school board’s agenda for the next meeting, and he will continue to serve as Superintendent of State College Area School District through the end of June.

