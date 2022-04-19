US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;58;34;48;38;Snow and rain;SW;20;67%;87%;2. Albuquerque, NM;79;56;80;53;Increasingly windy;WSW;16;16%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;45;29;46;30;Mostly sunny;E;5;47%;0%;4. Asheville, NC;53;36;54;33;Sunny and breezy;NW;15;38%;0%;9. Atlanta, GA;66;42;62;42;Sunny and breezy;NNW;15;37%;3%;9. Atlantic City, NJ;52;42;53;43;Windy with...

UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
FMX 94.5

This Is the Oldest Home Currently for Sale in Lubbock

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seing new homes being built. While these new homes are wonderful, there are plenty of older homes in Lubbock that deserve some love too. Take this home for example. This is the oldest home for sale in Lubbock right now, and it...
LUBBOCK, TX
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
Weather
Environment
Huron Daily Tribune

Fire ravages Gladwin home

A Gladwin family is homeless after a Wednesday evening fire ravaged their house at Oberlin and Pratt Lake roads. Toshcia Leddy and her husband, Lee, formerly of Midland, only bought the home about six months ago. The couple has invested in fixing up the house and creating a room for her mother. Toshcia Leddy said they renovated most of the house except for the kitchen. They were waiting for warmer weather to do that. In addition, Leddy worked to get her mother settled into the house.
GLADWIN, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Lottery State-by-State

(seven, seven, seven; Wild: six) (eight, eight, four; Wild: zero) (one, six, three; Wild: one) (eight, three, zero, four; Wild: two) (three, eight, six, three; Wild: eight) (two, zero, five, two; Wild: seven) TEXAS. All or Nothing Day. 06-08-09-10-13-15-16-17-19-21-22-23 (six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two,...
LOTTERY
Huron Daily Tribune

Florida 5, Detroit 2

First Period_1, Detroit, Gagner 13 (Suter), 4:08. 2, Florida, Acciari 2 (Thornton, Montour), 9:19. 3, Florida, Barkov 38 (Duclair, Huberdeau), 18:53 (pp). 4, Florida, Marchment 17, 19:39. Second Period_5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 28 (Suter, Lindstrom), 6:15. 6, Florida, Weegar 8 (Hornqvist, Marchment), 16:05. Third Period_7, Florida, Reinhart 29 (Huberdeau, Bennett), 3:50...
DETROIT, MI

Community Policy