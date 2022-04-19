US Forecast

A Gladwin family is homeless after a Wednesday evening fire ravaged their house at Oberlin and Pratt Lake roads. Toshcia Leddy and her husband, Lee, formerly of Midland, only bought the home about six months ago. The couple has invested in fixing up the house and creating a room for her mother. Toshcia Leddy said they renovated most of the house except for the kitchen. They were waiting for warmer weather to do that. In addition, Leddy worked to get her mother settled into the house.

GLADWIN, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO