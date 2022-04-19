ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek Suspect Who Shot, Killed Two Homeless Men in Pacoima

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

PACOIMA (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's help to identify the suspect who killed two homeless men in two separate shootings in the Pacoima area.

The first victim was shot and killed about midnight on Saturday in a ravine near Dronefield Avenue and Terra Bella Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The second man was shot just after 6:45 p.m. that same day while he was standing on the sidewalk near a freeway overpass in the area of Dronfield Avenue and Paxton Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The victims' names were withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

Police noted the second victim, a 36-year-old man, reportedly lived in a nearby homeless encampment adjacent to the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway overpass, though no further details were released and no suspect description was available.

Anyone with information on the shootings was asked to contact LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.

