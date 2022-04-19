ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

Seymour Budget Vote Is April 28 At The Community Center

By Jean Falbo-Sosnovich
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEYMOUR – The Board of Selectmen on Monday (April 18) unanimously voted to forward a proposed $62.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022 – 2023 to a town-wide referendum next week. The budget’s fate now lies in the hands of the voters. A referendum will take place...

valley.newhavenindependent.org

New Haven Independent

Tax Abatement Committee Agenda — April 26

The Tax Abatement Committee will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 6:00 P.M, in the Aldermanic Chambers, 165 Church St., New Haven to hear the following:. ORDER CONCERNING REAL PROPERTY TAXES OF NOW FAITH MINISTRIES TAX ACCOUNT NUMBERS 21964 AND 27261. 2. LM20220176. ORDER CONCERNING REAL...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Aldermanic Affairs Committee — April 25

(Board of Alders Notice ‐ New Haven) ‐ The Aldermanic Affairs Committee of the Board of Alders will meet ​“in‐person” on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Board of Alders Chamber located at 165 Church Street, 2nd Floor; New Haven, CT to hear and act on the following items:
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Budget Cruising Toward Approval

ANSONIA — The city’s Board of Apportionment and Taxation unanimously approved Mayor David Cassetti’s proposed $60.5 million budget for fiscal year 2022 – 2023 on Tuesday (April 19) that keeps the mill rate stable. The tax board didn’t make a single change to Cassetti’s budget, which...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

State Commission Could Intervene In Derby's Finances

DERBY — Citing a lack of progress and a lack of staff in its finance department, an advisory commission could recommend the City of Derby be placed under the watch of the state’s Municipal Accountability Review Board (MARB). The city already meets regularly with the Municipal Finance Advisory...
New Haven Independent

Hamden OKs Booze Sales At Public Events

It’s official: Alcoholic beverages will now be up for grabs at Hamden’s town events. Hamden’s Legislative Council voted 13 to one Monday night in favor of allowing alcohol sales on a case-by-case basis during town celebrations and gatherings. Now vendors will be able to serve beer and...
HAMDEN, CT
Western Iowa Today

House Votes to Increase Prison System Budget

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House have approved a budget that provides a more than seven-million-dollar spending boost to the state prison system. Representative Gary Worthan, a Republican from Storm Lake, says the corrections system is facing the same challenges as everyone else, “trying to find qualified employees to hire.” Representative Todd Prichard, a Democrat from Charles City, unsuccessfully tried to attach policy to the budget that would have increased the penalty for attacking a prison employee and let prison workers bring up safety-related topics in contract negotiations. The budget plan for the state’s entire justice system was approved with the support of all but two House Republicans. It provides a nearly 13-million-dollar increase over the current year’s budget for prisons and the parole board — as well as the attorney general’s office, the Department of Public Safety, the Iowa National Guard, and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
DES MOINES, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia special session on budget scheduled for April 4

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will return to Richmond on April 4 for a special session to finish work on the state budget, tax policy, funding to construct an NFL stadium and other bills that weren’t completed during the regular session. “Between high gas prices and rising...
Urban Milwaukee

Absentee Voting Begins for April 5 Election

Absentee voting has started for Wisconsin’s April 5 election, but a recent court decision has changed the rules for returning the ballots this time around. Voters this year won’t be allowed to return absentee ballots to unstaffed ballot drop boxes following a January ruling by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New Haven Independent

Treasurer Candidates Pitch Their Qualifications

They agreed that Connecticut’s investments need bigger returns — and they each argued they were the best person to make that happen. The three candidates suddenly vying for the Democrats’ state treasurer nomination this year showed New Haven Democrats last night that what differentiates them is not politics — but what each of their individual qualifications say about their capacity to best serve in the position.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Advocates Celebrate 4/20 While Calling for Legislative Changes

April 20 is a day recognized by some as World Weed Day. To mark the occasion, dozens of cannabis advocates from the group CT CannaWarriors gathered outside the State Capitol Wednesday. Waving flags and holding signs, they stood alongside the curb adjacent to Capitol Avenue. They were trying to draw...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Seymour Schools Honor Federowicz & Stanek

SEYMOUR — The Seymour Board of Education recently honored teacher and coach Cathy Federowicz and former school board member Fred Stanek. Stanek served on the school board for 32 years until last year when he was elected to the Board of Selectmen. It was Stanek’s three decades of service...
SEYMOUR, CT
New Haven Independent

Brackeen Drops Secretary Of The State Bid

The enthusiasm and agenda were there. The money wasn’t. Darryl Brackeen Jr. offered that explanation Tuesday for why he has decided to drop his bid for the Democratic nomination for secretary of the state. Brackeen, an Upper Westville alder, discussed his decision on WNHH FM’s ​“Dateline New Haven.”...

