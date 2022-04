A chance to play with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers might be enough to convince veteran wide receiver Desean Jackson to return to the NFL for the 2022 season. Jackson, who has played 14 seasons, told Ashley Nicole Moss of SINow.com he is considering retirement but that the Packers are one of the teams with the kind of situation that could lure him back to play in 2022. He also mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO