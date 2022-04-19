ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Deal reached to resume rides, games at San Diego County Fair

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xM4rY_0fD1Hml200

SAN DIEGO – Rides and games are officially back on at the San Diego County Fair after an agreement was reached that temporarily halts an ongoing lawsuit over the contract for the fair’s midway area.

According to fair officials, the deal was reached between the 22nd District Agricultural Association, Ray Cammack Shows and Talley Amusements, and will allow for fairgoers to enjoy a full spectrum of carnival foods, games and rides.

Officials say the association and Talley Amusements agreed to pause ongoing litigation regarding a five-year contract given to Ray Cammack Shows, giving the three parties time to come together to “focus on a successful 2022 fair.”

On Monday night, officials with RCS released the following statement to FOX 5:

“RCS’ goal has always been to produce quality entertainment at the San Diego County Fair. To make sure San Diego has a 2022 fair, RCS sat down with the district and representatives from Talley Amusements with the assistance of Judge Frasier to work out a compromise to ensure the fair takes place this year. RCS will make a further statement when all details are worked out.”

Games and rides at San Diego County Fair may not happen amid legal battle

The 22nd DAA also sent FOX 5 a statement saying in part:

“The resolution is consistent with prior independent midways held at the fair and addresses the issues raised by the court’s recent injunction ruling. Discussions will continue over the next week concerning the midway layout plan which the parties have committed to resolve.”

In 2021, both Ray Cammack Shows and Talley Amusements submitted bids to the association to win a five-year contract to operate the fair’s Midway area. Talley Amusements submitted the better bid, but the agricultural association awarded the five-year deal to Ray Cammack Shows.

Following the contract being awarded to Ray Cammack Shows, Talley’s owners sued, saying that the situation seemed stacked in the favor of their competition.

Judge Kenneth Medel, the San Diego County judge who presided over the case, agreed with Talley, writing “The evidence presented supports an inference of ‘favoritism,’ ‘fraud’ and ‘corruption’ as to the award of public contracts, although no such definitive findings are made herein.”

Last week, Judge Medel denied a stay filed by the association, forcing the companies to work it out independently while also essentially nullifying the contract signed by Ray Cammack Shows and the association.

Legal fight leaves rides at San Diego County Fair in question

“We are doing everything we can to preserve a full carnival midway at the Fair,” a representative for the association said last week before the new agreement was reached. “We are continuing discussions with the involved parties about a modified contract and we remain hopeful that we can reach a meaningful and appropriate resolution very soon.”

At this time, the association says that the Del Mar Fairgrounds event will proceed as planned from June 8 through July 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
KPBS

San Diego County reports 252 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 252 new COVID-19 infections and five additional deaths related to the virus in its latest data. Friday's data increased the county's cumulative totals to 748,896 infections and 5,155 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the HHSA. The number of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#The San Diego County Fair#Rcs#Daa
San Diego weekly Reader

Van lifers find ways to get around San Diego's hostility

On April 16, van lifers from around the U.S. trekked into San Diego County as National Park Week kicked off a weeklong, presidentially proclaimed event. For the following seven days, 400 national parks throughout the country, including Cabrillo National Monument and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, hosted events, special programs, and digital experiences.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
San Diego Channel

San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations fall to 155

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has fallen by seven to 155, according to the latest state data out Sunday. The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by one to 31 as of Sunday. Available ICU beds increased by 21 to 254.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Hundreds of Hungry San Diegans Expected at Sports Arena for Food Giveaway

With high gas prices and inflation approaching double-digit gains year-over-year, San Diego's neediest residents will be relieved to hear that a free food distribution is planned Tuesday morning at Sports Arena, known these days as Pechanga Arena. “Pechanga Arena was the very first iconic San Diego venue to open their...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

13 Enticing Rooftops for Eating and Drinking in San Diego

The sun is out. You know what to do next, San Diego. Head to your nearest or dearest rooftop and let the summer partying begin. At these elevated dining rooms and bars, the troubles of the day might feel like miles away. And the hardest question you’ll have to answer is what kind of drink would best match your brunch-with-a-view: mule, mai tai, or margarita? Some places we’ve selected for this map are swanky, some are super casual, and all bring together the best of what San Diego has to offer to its diners: sunshine, insane vistas, and fresh, seasonal dining.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy