Tuttle baseball C/RHP Alex Conover voted SBLive’s Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week

The Bridgeport High School softball extened its win streak to four games and improved to 7-7 on the season with a 7-6 victory against Ritchie County on Wednesday. The Indians trailed 4-0 but scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth and then held off the Rebels in the seventh after they pulled within one with a pair of runs,

