ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Op-ed: Wild tails from the field

By Opinion
theavtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the second week of April, we celebrate National Animal Control Officer Appreciation week. The week is an opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude to animal control officers (ACOs) who make a difference in animal’s and peoples’ lives every day. Briana Aguilar is an ACO I from...

theavtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Justice for Freya, A Dog Tossed From Moving Truck!

A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
Santa Clarita Radio

The Riot In Santa Clarita That Almost Never Happened

Rodney King 2nd Riot Took Place Only In Santa Clarita. Yesterday marked the 29th anniversary of a riot in Santa Clarita. On Saturday, April 17, 1993, a riot took place in Santa Clarita and almost no one knew about it. Let me set the scene. Two years earlier, on March...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Lancaster, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Lancaster, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Lancaster, CA
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
NBC Los Angeles

When and Where California Will See Spring Rain and Snow

More spring snow and rain are in the forecast Monday for parts of California after a dry winter. That's good news for a drought-stricken state that just saw one of its driest wet seasons on record during a third-straight dry year. Four weeks into spring, winter weather advisories will be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Restaurant Review

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Huntington Beach, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Huntington Beach is a popular site for surfing, located on the west coast of California. Every summer, the city holds big surfing competitions, making the city bustle with lively residents and visitors worldwide. The lovely beach offers a selection of great American restaurants, and here is our pick of the top five most popular.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Big Cat#Tails#Aco#Dacc
CBS LA

Orbeez Challenge on TikTok an increasingly growing problem in Huntington Beach

Police says a new TikTok challenge is becoming a growing problem in Huntington Beach — the Orbeez Challenge.The challenge apparently encourages people to do drive-by-style shooting using projectile shooters known as gel blasters or gel ball guns. In some cases, the water-filled gel beads are frozen to intensify their effects, police said.This year, Huntington Beach police say they've received multiple police calls for service about citizens being shot with "water pellet guns." At least one minor has been cited for battery this month for shooting another minor in the face and body with this type of gun.Huntington Beach police say they are cracking down on these incidents, which could result in misdemeanor or felony criminal charges and civil litigation if it results in injury to a person or damage to private property. Such guns can also be mistaken for an actual firearm from a distance, and some people have painted these toy guns to make them look like real firearms, according to police.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Hiker Found Dead Near Towsley Canyon Hiking Trail

A hiker was pronounced dead after going into cardiac arrest Tuesday morning near Towsley Canyon. Around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency in Towsley Canyon on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, said Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy