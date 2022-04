One thing I loved as a kid growing up in Berkshire County was going to Coury's Drive-In. Coury's was located on Curran Highway in North Adams and was such a big part of not only my life but the lives of many throughout Berkshire County. I find drive-ins in general both fascinating and exciting but Coury's holds a special place in my heart.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO