Whitehall, PA

Fire forces people from home in Whitehall Twp.

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fire forces people from a home in Whitehall...

www.wfmz.com

Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Bethlehem Twp.

BETH TWP., Pa. - A fire in Northampton County sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday. It happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Carter Road in Bethlehem Township. Bethlehem Twp. Police confirm that a 78-year-old woman was in the house when the fire started. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of burns.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fire tears through Allentown row home (UPDATE)

A three-alarm fire roared through an Allentown row home at dawn Tuesday displacing 21 people. The blaze was in the 300 block of Washington Street, the city fire department said. The fire was reported just after 6 a.m., fire department Capt. John Christopher told lehighvalleylive.com. Two adults and four children...
ALLENTOWN, PA
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
Daily Voice

2 Dead In Route 73 Steamroller Crash: Report

Two people died in a crash involving a steamroller Friday, April 15 on Route 73, NJ Advance Media reports citing police. The fatalities were those of two people in the car that collided with the construction machine in the southbound lanes of the highway in Voorhees around 9 p.m., the outlet says.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

2 killed in steamroller crash on N.J. highway ID’d by cops

Authorities have identified the two people killed when their car struck a steamroller in a Camden County highway construction zone on Friday night. John Joyce, 65, of West Berlin, was driving a car southbound on Route 73 near Kresson Road in Voorhees shortly before 9 p.m. when the vehicle struck a steamroller operated by a 53-year-old Hammonton man, according to Voorhees Police.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
YORK HAVEN, PA

