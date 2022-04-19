Fire forces people from home in Whitehall Twp.

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
BETH TWP., Pa. - A fire in Northampton County sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday. It happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Carter Road in Bethlehem Township. Bethlehem Twp. Police confirm that a 78-year-old woman was in the house when the fire started. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of burns.
A three-alarm fire roared through an Allentown row home at dawn Tuesday displacing 21 people. The blaze was in the 300 block of Washington Street, the city fire department said. The fire was reported just after 6 a.m., fire department Capt. John Christopher told lehighvalleylive.com. Two adults and four children...
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire officials say two firefighters were injured while battling an apartment building fire in Whitehall Township. It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at the Spring Ridge Apartments building in the 1300 block of North 14th Street in Whitehall Township. Whitehall Township Bureau of Fire posted on...
ARCHBALD, Pa. — A wreck on the Casey Highway in Lackawanna County happened right as rain to a slushy mix. Police say seven vehicles got caught up in the crash in Archbald just before 7 Monday night. Authorities tell us three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The pile-up closed that...
A horrifying video of a nursing home worker slapping a 92-year-old, wheelchair-bound resident has landed her behind bars, multiple news outlets report.The elderly patient can be heard yelling before Ednise Dulcio, 39, holds down her hands and slaps her across the face at the St. Francis Country Hou…
A property developer died over the Easter weekend when he climbed into a hammock and was hit but the brick pillar it had been attached to. James Douglas, 28, was killed shortly after getting into the hammock, which was in his garden at his family home in Tunstall Village Green in Sunderland.
WARRINGTON TWP, PA — Warrington Township Police say they are investigating a theft at the Ulta Beauty store located at 1561 Main St in Warrington, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on April 12, 2022, at approximately 12:17 PM, an in-progress retail theft was reported to the Warrington Township...
A Pennsylvania dad is facing numerous charges after he allegedly threw his 4-week-old son down a flight of stairs and repeatedly hit his head against the wall over the course of a month. Rasheen Joseph Miller, 18, was charged with 12 counts of felony aggravated assault, four counts of reckless...
The pedestrian struck and killed by a tractor trailer on the NJ Turnpike over the weekend has been identified as a 43-year-old Somerdale man.Charles Niclas 3rd, 43, was standing outside of a vehicle on the shoulder but in the northbound lane of travel when he was struck by a Peterbuilt tractor hau…
Nearly a year after a fiery crash caused siblings to die of burns and smoke inhalation, police have announced that they have filed charges against the driver who caused the deadly crash. Cesar Torres, 38, of Florida has been charged in connection with the deaths of Brandie Kasper, 21, and...
"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet. The troopers from Troop J had been trying t…
A young man and woman were killed in what police believe was a murder-suicide Sunday, April 19 in the Lehigh Valley, WFMZ reports.Raven Ramos, 21, stabbed Victoria Nieves, 19, multiple times before stabbing and killing himself during an argument inside a Fountain Hill home on South Bergen Street o…
A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update***
Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
Two people died in a crash involving a steamroller Friday, April 15 on Route 73, NJ Advance Media reports citing police. The fatalities were those of two people in the car that collided with the construction machine in the southbound lanes of the highway in Voorhees around 9 p.m., the outlet says.
A 43-year-old father died shortly after he was hit by a 19-year-old motorcyclist outside of his home in Utah this week. According to Draper Police Department officials, James Mair was hospitalized after he was struck by a motorcyclist in his neighborhood on Monday night. "It is believed that Mr. Mair...
Authorities have identified the two people killed when their car struck a steamroller in a Camden County highway construction zone on Friday night. John Joyce, 65, of West Berlin, was driving a car southbound on Route 73 near Kresson Road in Voorhees shortly before 9 p.m. when the vehicle struck a steamroller operated by a 53-year-old Hammonton man, according to Voorhees Police.
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
