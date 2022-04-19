RDM passengers voice variety of views after federal judge blocks travelers’ mask mandate

Some will still wear them, in some situations; others 'excited,' 'happy' they don't have to

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The federal mask mandate for public transportation could soon be going away, and Redmond airport travelers like Bex May are looking forward to it.

“Absolutely, yeah -- I’m really excited to take these off,” May said Monday.

Monday morning, a Florida judge declared the mandate unlawful , finding the Centers for Disease Control exceeded its statutory authority and did not follow proper rule-making.

It was initially set to end April 18, but was extended until May 3 due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

“I do a lot of traveling, and it doesn’t make any sense to put these on, if we just take them off to eat and drink anyway,” said May, who is visiting from Salt Lake City.

Rob Chambers, who is in town from Chicago, feels the opposite.

“It doesn’t really impact me, one way or the other,” Chambers said. “I don't mind wearing a mask all that much.”

Thea Quintero lives in Bend, and she agrees with May.

“I mean, I’m not a doctor, I'm not a scientist. But from just our household and how we stand on everything, I am happy that we won’t have to wear masks any more,” Quintero said.

Redmond Airport officials said the facility will continue to follow TSA guidelines, and will change its policy when directed.

For Bill Wiss, a man visiting from Las Vegas, the mandate should reflect the number of cases.

“Well to me, it’s all about the data -- whatever the data tells us,” Wiss said. “And so I think what the data tells us, if the numbers are down, lift it -- if not, keep it.”

Whether they continue to wear the mask or not, it seems many travelers are excited to have the option.

“If we were asked to, yeah -- I would never go against it if somebody asked us to wear a mask,” Quintero said. “But our first initial reaction is to not wear one.”

Chambers said, “If the order is lifted, I may continue to wear a mask on a plane, or where it’s very crowded.”

May said, “Yeah, if I got a cold or a cough, I wouldn’t mind putting on a mask and just trying to prevent it from spreading. But if I’m healthy, and I know I’m healthy, then I don’t see a reason to wear it.”

The Department of Homeland Security and the CDC are still reviewing the ruling, but the Justice Department will decide on a legal response.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the ruling was “disappointing,” but encouraged mask use until an official update is ready.

