ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

‘Unsightly’ deer stirs concern in Colorado

By Paige Weeks, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jH09L_0fD1FUJu00

MORRISON, Colo. ( SOCO ) — A deer was causing concern for Colorado residents after it was seen with “unsightly” growths covering its body.

“We won’t be taking any beauty tips from this deer,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Facebook.

Yet despite the deer’s appearance, all is well, according to the CPW , which investigated to make sure the animal was unharmed after receiving several calls from members of the community.

In a Facebook post, CPW described the deer’s growths as warts that are cutaneous fibromas caused by a virus.

“They are pretty unsightly, but not serious,” CPW wrote . “The deer is walking around fine, eating fresh green-up and acting like a deer. We are letting the deer be for now and will continue to monitor it.”

Anteater at Tennessee zoo contracts species’ first known case of rabies

According to CPW, most fibromas regress over time and completely heal. Once the warts heal, the deer will have lifelong resistance to any further infections by the virus.

Deer fibromas, often called deer warts by hunters, can last for weeks to months, the CPW said, adding that young deer are more susceptible than older ones.

According to the CPW, the virus may be transmitted by skin-to-skin contact, by using the same scratching posts or even by biting insects.

Though the growths don’t interfere with normal deer behavior in most cases, the CPW said, very large ones can interfere with limb movement or can obstruct vision if they appear around the eyes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

What are Synchronous Fireflies?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Each year thousands come to the mountains to see the synchronous firefly light up the night sky. Synchronous fireflies, whose scientific name is Photinus carolinus, are one of the many fireflies species that live in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The species is also one of a few North American species that are known to synchronize their light patterns.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
State
Tennessee State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
WATE

Emerald Ash Borers destroying TN ash trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Tennessee in the Knoxville area in 2010. 12 years later, the invasive species has spread from East to West, killing ash trees in its path. For several years the state put quarantines in place to restrict the movement...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Insect#Morrison#Cpw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Crapemyrtle bark scale can make trees unsightly

The blackish trunks on the crapemyrtles around town are caused by an insect known as crapemyrtle bark scale. It doesn’t kill the trees, but it does make them unsightly and less vigorous. This scale is causing concern because it infects most crapemyrtles in East Texas, our most common small ornamental tree. In its native range in Asia, this scale feeds on crapemyrtles and pomegranates. It causes extensive honeydew (sugary insect poop) deposits and the growth of black sooty mold. The unsightly black sooty mold fungus isn’t the problem. The insects on the trunks and branches are.
ANIMALS
WATE

Tackling Invasive Carp in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over the last two decades, Invasive Carp have migrated into the Cumberland and Tennessee river systems from the Mississippi River. They made their way into the state by swimming through locks and dams when barge traffic moved through. Besides taking up the resources and food...
TENNESSEE STATE
Westword

The First Ever Big Stir Festival Honors Colorado Women in Food and Hospitality

Colorado is filled with talented, hardworking women in the food, drink and hospitality businesses, and no one knows that better than the members of the Colorado chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International, who all fit that description themselves. The nationwide organization has a mission of supporting women in the industry, and the Colorado chapter, which was formalized in 2003, now has nearly fifty members.
DENVER, CO
WATE

Catholic grad and VFL Mays expects to be a day 3 pick at NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It wasn’t too long ago Knoxville native Cade Mays was considered to be an early-round pick in the NFL Draft, now it seems every draft analyst expects the offensive lineman to be picked anywhere between the 5th and 7th rounds. In 2021 Mays played right tackle for Tennessee, but according to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy